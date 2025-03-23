Verve Contactless Card Now Available. Tap. Pay. Go; Zero Wahala

Time is money, and nobody likes to waste it, especially when making payments. Long queues and slow processing can be frustrating. Verve, Africa’s renowned payment card, now offers a contactless card that addresses these concerns. By simply tapping your card, you can save more time per transaction, providing a streamlined solution for all your payment needs.

With Verve contactless payments, the process is seamless. Customers can simply tap their Verve card on a contactless-enabled terminal, input their PIN, and complete the transaction without hassles.

This method eliminates unnecessary delays, making chance for a smoother and more efficient payment experience. Whether you are purchasing groceries, fueling your vehicle, eating out, or making last-minute purchases at the airport, Verve contactless cards allow you to complete these transactions in seconds. Overall, this payment method provides a safe, fast, and convenient way to handle everyday transactions.

Where Can You Use Verve Contactless Payment?

Experience the convenience and speed of Verve contactless payments, now available on an extensive network of payment terminals throughout Nigeria including contactless-enabled terminals such as those provided by Opay, Palmpay, Global Accelerex, Interswitch, Paystack, and even at FAAN Terminals around airports.

This technology is designed not only to save you time but also to elevate your payment experience, making it more efficient and enjoyable.

Why Verve Contactless Cards?

Speed: Everyone appreciates a quick and smooth checkout process. With Verve contactless payments, you can minimize the time spent on queues, allowing you to focus on other important matters.

Security: Security is paramount, especially in financial transactions. Your Verve card incorporates advanced security technologies to ensure that your transactions remain safe and protected. To enhance security further, after confirming the transaction amount, you will be required to enter your PIN, adding an extra layer of safety.

Stress-Free: Say goodbye to the hassle of worrying around with cash or waiting for your card to be swiped. With just a simple tap of your card, you can complete your payment swiftly.

How to Use Verve Contactless Payment

Confirm that the payment terminal is contactless enabled. Hold your Verve Card over the terminal for a few seconds. Wait for confirmation, which may include a beep or a notification on the screen displaying your transaction total. Enter your PIN, and you’re all set, you’ve just completed a secure and seamless payment.

Over 70 million card users trust Verve. So, the next time you’re at checkout, simply tap, pay, and go to experience the future of payments with Verve card.