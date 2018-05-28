Verve Announces Partnership with GhIPSS For Wider EMV cards Service Coverage

In a strategic move to expand the acceptance of Verve cards across Africa, the largest Pan-African payment brand, Verve International has announced its partnership with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) for wider acceptance of Verve EMV cards and payment tokens in Ghana.

The partnership will allow Verve’s about 37million customers with its payment cards and tokens withdraw cash on ATMs and make purchases on PoS terminals of GhIPSS partner commercial banks, savings and loans institutions, e-zwich agents and merchant aggregators in Ghana.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO, Verve International, Mike Ogbalu III said: “Verve is committed to Bank of Ghana’s drive to grow secured electronic payments and deepen financial inclusion in Ghana. This is in line with Verve’s goal of providing seamless, borderless payment solutions to facilitate intra-Africa trade and financial exchange, in partnership with processors, domestic and regional switches, merchants, merchant aggregators, fintech companies and government institutions. This partnership with GhIPSS is a major leap forward in achieving this goal.

lso commenting on the partnership, CEO GhIPSS, Archie Hesse, said “this partnership marks an important first step in our relations with International Schemes. We share Verve’s vision for intra-African Trade and are happy to be an enabler in that regard. Our role at GhIPSS is to facilitate interconnections that drive frictionless payment experiences for individuals, and businesses alike. The partnership with Verve is just the start of many of such collaborations we intend to pursue going forward.”

Mike further stated that this move demonstrates Verve’s commitment to deploying convenient services to its customers and support cashless initiatives across Africa. The partnership with GhIPSS is a continuation of Verve’s strategic alliances with key institutions in Africa and around the world.

Verve also made an entry into East Africa with its launch in Kenya in 2015, which led to current partnership with 12 Kenyan banks, enabling the acceptance of Verve cards and tokens on 3,000 PoS, 1,300 ATMs and 12,000 Agent Outlets in Kenya. It is expected that more of such partnerships will be announced in the future.