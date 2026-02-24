US Lawmakers Deliver Official Report Urging Action On Christian Persecution In Nigeria

KEY POINTS

On February 23, 2026, Congressman Riley Moore (R-WV) formally presented an investigation report to the White House outlining solutions to end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The report follows the re-designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the Trump administration on October 31, 2025.

Lawmakers recently introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 (H.R. 7457), which proposes withholding U.S. funds and imposing sanctions until demonstrable progress is made.

MAIN STORY

A bipartisan congressional delegation led by Representative Riley Moore (R-WV) and Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) has officially presented its report on religious persecution in Nigeria to the White House. The report, delivered on February 23, 2026, is the culmination of months of investigation, including a high-level fact-finding trip to Nigeria, meetings with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and consultations with religious leaders. The findings describe “unspeakable violence” and a systematic campaign targeting Christian communities, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

Central to the report’s recommendations is the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, introduced earlier this month. The legislation seeks to create strict oversight of U.S. security assistance to ensure it does not exacerbate religious persecution. Lawmakers have proposed a “conditionality” framework, where certain U.S. funds would be withheld pending the Nigerian government’s success in prosecuting perpetrators of violence and dismantling extremist networks. Additionally, the report calls for a bilateral U.S.–Nigeria security agreement specifically focused on protecting vulnerable faith-based communities.

While the Nigerian government has previously attributed the violence to communal resource competition, the U.S. report explicitly cites religious identity as a primary driver. It estimates that between 50,000 and 125,000 Christians have been killed since 2009, with over 19,000 churches destroyed. U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) emphasized that the “blatant denial” of religious persecution by authorities has allowed the violence to fester. Consequently, the report demands the repeal of blasphemy and Sharia laws used against non-Muslims and dissenters in northern states.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our brothers and sisters in Christ have suffered in silence for too long. The world is now watching,” stated Congressman Riley Moore during the White House presentation.

Representative Chris Smith noted: “Now that Nigeria is a ‘Country of Particular Concern,’ we have a responsibility to ensure the government takes proper steps to punish systemic violence.”

House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole affirmed: “The Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 makes it clear: religious persecution will not be tolerated.”

WHAT’S NEXT

through the House quickly, with broad support from the Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees. The U.S. Secretary of State will be required to submit an annual report assessing Nigeria’s compliance with the International Religious Freedom Act.

A follow-up meeting of the U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group is slated to take place in Washington to discuss the report’s security recommendations.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that U.S. policy toward Nigeria has reached a turning point, shifting from general security cooperation to a focus on religious freedom accountability. With an official report now in the hands of the White House and new legislation on the floor, the Nigerian government faces unprecedented pressure to deliver tangible justice or risk significant diplomatic and financial sanctions.