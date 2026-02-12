Geopolitical Friction: US Bill Targets Illegal Chinese Mining In Nigeria Over Militia Funding Claims

A group of five Republican lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives has introduced a provocative new bill aimed at dismantling what they describe as a “destabilizing” alliance between illegal Chinese mining operations and Fulani militias in Nigeria.

Introduced on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the “Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026” seeks to compel the US Secretary of State to collaborate with the Nigerian government to counteract foreign exploitation of the country’s mineral wealth.

The bill alleges that certain Chinese firms have been paying “protection money” to militant groups to secure access to lucrative mining sites, effectively funding local insurgencies.

The legislation, sponsored by Representatives Chris Smith, Riley Moore, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, and Bill Huizenga, specifically targets the illicit extraction of lithium, gold, and other solid minerals. According to the bill’s findings, these illegal operations act as “mini-fiefdoms” where proceeds do not just fund weaponry like AK-47s but also pay for logistics networks that outlast military interventions.

The sponsors argue that by providing technical support for disarmament and counter-terrorism, the US can help Nigeria eliminate the financial oxygen that sustains these ethnic militias, which the bill suggests should be investigated for potential designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

The bill links mining-driven insecurity directly to the violation of religious freedoms in Nigeria. It references a surge in attacks on civilian communities, particularly Christian minorities in the Middle Belt, claiming that the displacement caused by these militias is often fueled by the need to clear land for illicit mining.

The act urges the US to use “all available diplomatic and economic tools” to pressure the Nigerian government into ending impunity for these perpetrators. It also calls for closer coordination with international partners like the UK and France to ensure that global supply chains for critical minerals are not “tainted by the blood of Nigerian citizens.”

While the Nigerian government has previously pushed back against similar allegations of terror funding involving international agencies, the “Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act” represents a new level of legislative scrutiny from Washington. If passed, the bill would require the Secretary of State to provide periodic reports on the status of Chinese illegal mining and its impact on regional stability.

This comes as Nigeria continues its own domestic crackdown, having recently established the Nigeria Mines Rangers Service to secure its mineral sector, which costs the nation an estimated $9 billion annually in lost revenue to illegal actors.