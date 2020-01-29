Update: LASEMA Reveals Cause of Balogun Market Fire

Update: LASEMA Reveals Cause of Balogun Market Fire

By
- January 29, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, SOCIETY
2
0
Balogun MarketUpdate: LASEMA Reveals Cause of Balogun Market Fire

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Osanyintolu says a preliminary investigation by his agency has revealed the cause of the Balogun Market fire outbreak which occurred on Wednesday.

According to him, the fire started when someone was trying to refuel a powered generator.

He added that no casualty was however recorded in the incident.

A fire outbreak had earlier occurred two months ago on the same street. This is a similar cause of the inferno.

LASEMA also confirmed that seven buildings were affected by the fire, out of which two collapsed.

Emergency officials are currently battling the fire and trying to evacuate the adjoining buildings as traders are making efforts to salvage their goods.

Source: Channels TV

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Corp Members to Earn N33,000 Monthly, says Director General of NYSC

Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier general and the director-general