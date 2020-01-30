Reps Call for Resignation, Termination of Appointment of Service Chiefs

Reps Call for Resignation, Termination of Appointment of Service Chiefs

By
- January 30, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
0
0
Reps
  • Asks Buhari to sack them if they fail to resign
Following the alarming increase of insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives has demanded the resignation of the Service Chiefs.

The green chamber called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack them if they fail to resign.   

The House reached the resolution on Wednesday following the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, on the need to curb the incessant attacks of the Boko Haram insurgents.

After the long debate on the motion, the lawmaker representing Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza federal constituency of Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha, called for the resignation and/or sacking in the additional prayers he made on the motion.

The lawmakers called on “all the service chiefs to resign immediately, failing which the President should remove them”.

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

LASACO Assurance Targets Capital Base Expansion

LASACO Assurance Plc has disclosed plans to beef