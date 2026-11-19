By Emmanuella Opara | November 19th, 2026

KEY POINTS

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, plans random drug tests for students, including those living off campus.

The university will work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to implement the proposed policy.

Four students died and six others were hospitalised after an off-campus gathering in Nsukka on November 11.

Police and other security agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

MAIN STORY

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has announced plans to introduce random drug testing for students following the deaths of four undergraduates at an off-campus gathering in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, disclosed the proposed measure on Tuesday while receiving a condolence delegation of traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu.

According to a statement published on the university’s Facebook page on Wednesday, the exercise will cover students living both within and outside the university’s campuses.

The institution plans to implement the policy in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, while its newly established Directorate of Community Relations will coordinate engagement with landlords and other community stakeholders.

Ortuanya explained that the selection process would be random, without a fixed schedule, adding that students from particular departments or faculties could be selected for testing.

He acknowledged the difficulty of monitoring students living outside the university environment but expressed confidence that the proposed tests and stronger collaboration with landlords would help address misconduct.

The Vice-Chancellor also urged students to learn from the recent tragedy, noting that the university had banned formal sign-out celebrations and similar activities across its Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla campuses since 2025.

He said the institution was strengthening its existing safety measures and regulatory framework to protect students, irrespective of their place of residence.

Ortuanya added that the university was cooperating with relevant government and security agencies investigating the incident and was awaiting the outcome of their findings.

The proposed policy follows the November 11 gathering at Praise Lord Lodge, an off-campus facility in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, where four students reportedly died and six others were hospitalised.

The gathering was organised to celebrate a friend who had completed his final-year examinations. The university said 10 students were involved.

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier disclosed that preliminary findings pointed to possible alcohol and drug abuse but maintained that the institution had not established the cause of the deaths.

The Enugu State Police Command also commenced an investigation into the incident.

Its spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the four victims, comprising two males and two females, reportedly became ill after consuming alcoholic beverages at the gathering.

The six other students were taken to hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers expressed sympathy with the university community and the families of the deceased, describing the incident as a painful loss.

Asadu said the council considered it important to identify with the institution during the period of grief and pledged to work with the university and other stakeholders to prevent a recurrence.

THE ISSUES

The incident has brought renewed attention to the challenges universities face in monitoring students who live outside campus environments.

Although UNN had prohibited formal sign-out celebrations and similar activities on its campuses since 2025, the November 11 gathering took place at a privately operated lodge beyond the institution’s direct control.

The proposed random testing policy also raises questions about how the university intends to monitor off-campus students and coordinate enforcement with landlords and relevant agencies.

Its implementation will depend on effective collaboration with the NDLEA and community stakeholders, as well as clear procedures for selecting students and conducting the tests.

Another issue is the need to establish the actual circumstances surrounding the four deaths. The university and police have referred to possible alcohol and drug consumption, but the investigations and autopsy findings are yet to provide a conclusive explanation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is our collective responsibility to protect the lives and welfare of our students and preserve the sanity, sanctity and integrity of the University as a centre of learning.” Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka said.

“The loss of young lives, particularly at a time when their parents had invested so much in their upbringing and education, is heartbreaking.” HRM Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The university is expected to work with the NDLEA and community stakeholders to develop and implement the proposed random drug-testing arrangement.

Police investigations and autopsy examinations are also expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while the university awaits the findings of the relevant agencies.

BOTTOM LINE

UNN’s proposed random drug-testing policy marks a move towards extending student safety monitoring beyond campus boundaries. However, its effectiveness will depend on how the institution balances enforcement, cooperation with surrounding communities and the need to establish the facts behind the deaths of the four students.