KEY POINTS

Israeli forces have advanced further into Gaza, with the military saying the operation is aimed at destroying a tunnel it considers an immediate threat.

The operation is taking place west of the Yellow Line, the boundary marking Israel’s agreed withdrawal position under the October 2025 ceasefire.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli tanks and bulldozers moved towards Salah al-Din road, prompting residents in nearby areas to flee.

Deadly attacks have continued in Gaza despite the ceasefire, including Israeli airstrikes targeting people the military identifies as senior Hamas members.

MAIN STORY

Israeli ground forces have advanced further into the Gaza Strip despite an ongoing ceasefire, with the military announcing an operation to destroy what it described as a tunnel posing an immediate threat.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that troops had begun a “targeted” operation to destroy a “terrorist tunnel” west of the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line marks the withdrawal position agreed under the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. It is identified by coloured concrete blocks and signs within the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera described the operation as the first major Israeli ground offensive since the ceasefire began. However, Israeli forces had previously expanded their control beyond the agreed line, and Israel now exercises military control over an estimated 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli tanks and bulldozers advanced towards Salah al-Din road, the territory’s main north-south route, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp and north of the Bureij camp.

Residents in the affected areas were fleeing as the operation unfolded.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. It added that troops would continue taking action against what it considers immediate threats and attempts by Hamas to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers or violate the agreement.

THE ISSUES

The latest operation highlights the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire and the extent of Israel’s military withdrawal from Gaza.

The Yellow Line is intended to mark the position to which Israeli forces agreed to withdraw. However, Israel’s continued military control over large parts of the territory means the ceasefire has not ended its military presence in Gaza.

The movement of troops and heavy equipment west of the line also raises questions about how the agreed boundary is being observed and what conditions residents can expect in areas near it.

For civilians, renewed military operations mean further displacement and uncertainty. Residents who had returned to or remained in affected communities may have to leave again as fighting or military activity approaches.

The continuation of deadly attacks also shows that the ceasefire has not brought an end to violence in the territory. Israel has recently increased airstrikes, saying they targeted senior Hamas members.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Israeli military has said it will continue operations against threats it identifies in Gaza. The supplied report does not provide details of any new agreement or arrangement to prevent further ground advances beyond the Yellow Line.

BOTTOM LINE

Israel’s latest ground operation shows that the October 2025 ceasefire has not ended military activity in Gaza. Continued advances, airstrikes and civilian displacement leave the truce under pressure.