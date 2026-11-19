KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump has played down expectations ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

Trump said the most important message had already been delivered through his relationship with China.

The leaders are expected to discuss nuclear arms control, although Trump acknowledged that reaching a new agreement would be difficult.

The New START treaty between the United States and Russia expired in February, leaving no replacement agreement in place.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has lowered expectations ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the most important message from the summit had already been delivered.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump pointed to his relationship with China as a key outcome ahead of Thursday’s meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

He also praised Xi for personally welcoming him at the airport in the southern Chinese city on Wednesday, describing the gesture as unusual.

“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody,” Trump said.

The meeting is also expected to address nuclear arms control, an issue Trump has repeatedly raised since the expiry of the New START treaty between Washington and Moscow in February.

The 2010 agreement limited the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and the systems used to deliver them.

Trump has called for a new, long-term arms control agreement and wants China included in future negotiations. However, he acknowledged the difficulty of securing a deal involving all three countries.

He described the United States as having the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, followed by Russia, with China a distant third. He also expressed concern about China’s expanding nuclear weapons programme.

“But they’re going hot and heavy on building nuclear weapons. I’d love them not to do it,” Trump said.

Trump added that any Chinese demand for the United States to reduce its own nuclear arsenal in exchange would be difficult to accommodate.

THE ISSUES

The expiry of New START has removed the limits it placed on the strategic nuclear weapons deployed by the United States and Russia. A replacement agreement would need to address the security concerns of both countries while accounting for China’s growing nuclear capabilities.

Bringing China into the negotiations adds another layer of difficulty. Washington and Moscow were the two parties to New START, but a three-country arrangement would require Beijing to accept limits on its own nuclear programme.

The countries also have different nuclear arsenals and security priorities. An agreement would therefore need to establish terms that each government considers acceptable.

For Trump, the challenge is not only securing a meeting but translating diplomatic engagement into a formal agreement. His comments suggest that progress on nuclear arms control should not be assumed from the summit.

WHAT’S NEXT

The three leaders are due to meet on Thursday during the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Whether they will announce a framework for further nuclear arms control discussions remains unclear.

BOTTOM LINE

The meeting brings the leaders of the world’s three major nuclear powers together at a time when the last US-Russia strategic arms control treaty has expired. However, Trump’s remarks indicate that a new agreement involving China and Russia will be difficult to negotiate.