University Of Ibadan Ranked Nigeria’s Best University In 2026 Times Higher Education Ranking

The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s number-one university in the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, marking a significant leap in academic performance and global reputation.

The latest ranking, unveiled on THE’s official website on Thursday, placed UI within the 801–1000 global bracket, a major improvement that reestablishes its dominance in Nigeria’s higher education sector. The prestigious Oyo State institution last held the top spot in 2023 before slipping in subsequent years.

According to the 2026 report, THE assessed 2,191 universities across 115 countries, measuring performance across 18 key indicators under five core categories: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

UI Climbs from Fourth to First in National Ranking

In the previous 2025 ranking, UI placed fourth among Nigerian universities. However, the 2026 assessment saw it surge to the top, displacing Covenant University, which dominated the rankings in both 2024 and 2025.

Following closely behind UI are the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Bayero University Kano (BUK), and Covenant University (CU), ranked second, third, and fourth nationally, respectively.

Global Trends and Nigerian Representation

The 2026 THE ranking reflects notable shifts in the global higher education landscape. The evaluation drew from over 174.9 million citations across 18.7 million research publications and included survey inputs from more than 108,000 scholars worldwide.

Each institution’s placement showcases its strengths across various dimensions. UNILAG, for instance, achieved the highest score in research quality among Nigerian universities, with a mark of 66.7 points, while BUK led in international outlook, highlighting its growing global collaborations. Meanwhile, Covenant University recorded the highest industry engagement score, underscoring its strong ties with private-sector partners and innovation-driven initiatives.

How Nigerian Universities Performed Globally

Out of 51 Nigerian universities featured in the 2026 list, only UI and UNILAG made it into the 801–1000 range, positioning them among the top-tier institutions globally.

BUK, CU, and Landmark University followed in the 1001–1200 band, while institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), University of Jos (UNIJOS), and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) placed between 1201–1500 globally.

Additionally, 14 universities were listed in the 1501+ category, while 27 institutions appeared as unranked participants in this year’s evaluation.

Full Nigerian University Ranking (2026)

801–1000: University of Ibadan, University of Lagos

1001–1200: Bayero University Kano, Covenant University, Landmark University

1201–1500: Ahmadu Bello University, Federal University of Technology Minna, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, University of Nigeria Nsukka

1501+: Babcock University, Delta State University Abraka, Ekiti State University, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Federal University of Technology Akure, Federal University of Technology Owerri, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Calabar, University of Port Harcourt

Unranked: Admiralty University of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State University, Al-Hikmah University, Augustine University, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology, Bauchi State University Gadau, Bayelsa Medical University, Baze University, Bells University of Technology, Bowen University, Evangel University Akaeze, Federal University of Lafia, Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Fountain University, Godfrey Okoye University, Igbinedion University Okada, Kaduna State University, Lagos State University of Education, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lead City University, Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Nasarawa State University Keffi, Redeemer’s University, Rivers State University, Thomas Adewumi University, University of Cross River State, University of Delta.

About the THE World University Rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is an internationally recognised benchmarking system for higher education institutions. It evaluates teaching excellence, research performance, and institutional influence using globally accepted academic data and metrics.

For inclusion in the 2026 ranking, universities must offer undergraduate programmes, demonstrate multidisciplinary research output, and have published at least 1,000 research papers between 2020 and 2024, averaging a minimum of 100 publications per year.

This year’s outcome not only highlights UI’s renewed academic excellence but also reaffirms Nigeria’s growing presence in the global higher education community.