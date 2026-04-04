TCN disputes inaccurate capacity figures cited by PHEDC

Keypoints

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has officially debunked claims regarding its operational and wheeling capacity.

TCN clarified that its verified transmission wheeling capacity stands at 8,700MW, significantly higher than the figures cited by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

Grid records from early 2025 demonstrate that TCN has successfully transmitted peaks exceeding 5,800MW, contradicting claims of a 5,000MW limit.

The company emphasized that daily grid output is a shared responsibility dependent on DisCo nominations and GenCo declarations.

Main Story

According to an official press release from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the utility firm has moved to correct what it termed intentionally inaccurate information published by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

TCN noted that the distribution company had claimed on social media that the national grid’s wheeling capacity was limited to 7,300MW with an operational range of only 4,000MW to 5,000MW.

TCN reported that through sustained infrastructure investments, including substation construction and transmission line reconductoring, it has expanded its verified wheeling capacity to 8,700MW. The company highlighted that the 7,300MW figure cited by PHEDC is outdated and no longer reflects the current state of the grid.

To support its stance, the company pointed to three successive peak generation milestones achieved in February and March 2025, where it successfully wheeled up to 5,801.84MW to distribution load centres. It was further detailed that the daily performance of the national grid is a function of what DisCos nominate and what GenCos declare, rather than a lack of transmission capacity.

The Issues

The primary conflict involves a public disagreement over the technical capabilities of Nigeria’s power infrastructure. TCN expressed concern that misinformation regarding grid capacity undermines public trust and could negatively influence investment decisions and policy conversations. The company also raised the question of whether DisCos are consistently nominating loads beyond the 5,000MW threshold they claim is the transmission limit.

What’s Being Said

“TCN wishes to firmly correct this intentionally inaccurate information,” the Transmission Company of Nigeria stated in its official release.

stated in its official release. “7,300MW cited by PHEDC is outdated and no longer representative of TCN’s current capacity,” the company noted regarding the disputed figures.

noted regarding the disputed figures. “Misinformation, however unintentional, undermines public trust, misrepresents sector progress, and may negatively influence policy conversations,” stated Ndidi Mbah, GM of Public Affairs at TCN.

What’s Next

Stakeholders in the Nigerian electricity value chain are expected to face increased pressure to synchronize their public communications.

A new simulation of the national grid’s capacity may be conducted to reflect the impact of recently completed infrastructure projects.

Regulatory bodies may investigate the source of the conflicting figures to ensure more accurate sector-wide reporting.

Bottom Line

The dispute highlights ongoing friction within the power sector’s value chain, with TCN asserting that its infrastructure is more capable than distribution companies claim, while shifting the focus back to the ability of DisCos to nominate and distribute available power.