Lagos To Close Marine Bridge For 15 days For Maintenance Work

The Lagos State Government has announced a 15-day closure of the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, to facilitate critical maintenance works. The announcement was made in a statement posted on the official X account of the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to the statement, the closure is necessary to enable the Federal Ministry of Works, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, to repair the bridge’s underlying bearings and ensure structural stability.

“The Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works. Motorists are advised to be patient and plan their journeys accordingly,” the statement read.

Maintenance schedule and traffic diversions



The project will be executed in two phases:

Phase I: From Saturday, October 11 to Saturday, October 18, 2025, focusing on the section from the foot of Marine Bridge along Lawani Oguntayo Road (near UBA), inbound Apapa and Costain.

Motorists from Ijora Olopa to Apapa will be diverted through the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp near Omni Retail Company, proceed to Ijora 7up, turn left onto the Lilypond Access Ramp, and continue their journey.

Phase II: From Sunday, October 19 to Saturday, October 25, 2025, covering the stretch between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp, inbound Apapa.

Vehicles from Ijora Olopa to Apapa and Costain will be diverted 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic and rejoin the main carriageway after 500 meters.

Those heading from Apapa toward Costain, Lagos Island, or Ijora Olopa will also use a temporary contraflow near the work zone before resuming normal movement.

Additional road works in Lagos



The state government also cautioned motorists to expect traffic adjustments across Lagos as multiple road repairs will occur simultaneously.

Aside from the Marine Bridge closure, the Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor will undergo a six-week repair starting Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Works will handle the project daily between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time to ease congestion, while the other lanes remain open.

This phased approach is designed to minimize traffic disruption and maintain smoother movement throughout the repair period, which is expected to end on Sunday, November 23, 2025.