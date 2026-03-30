NGX weekly winners: Top Nigerian stocks that outperformed market slump

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 30, 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigerian equities market dips 0.12% but select stocks post strong double-digit gains

Zichis Agro-Allied, Premier Paints, and John Holt lead weekly rally with over 50% returns

Insurance and Oil & Gas sectors show resilience despite broad market weakness

Banking stocks drag overall performance, recording the steepest sectoral losses

Corporate actions and sector rotation drive investor positioning across the week

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s equities market closed the trading week ended March 27, 2026, on a mildly bearish note, but beneath the surface, a cluster of high-performing stocks delivered exceptional returns, reinforcing the market’s underlying bullish structure.

The benchmark All-Share Index declined by 0.12% week-on-week to settle at 200,913.06 points, down 243.80 points from the previous close of 201,156.86. The decline snapped a three-week winning streak, driven largely by profit-taking and losses in heavyweight banking and premium stocks.

However, the broader narrative was far from negative. Market data shows that despite the dip, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) remains firmly in positive territory year-to-date, delivering a return of 29.11%. This sustained upward momentum continues to attract investors hunting for alpha in mid- and small-cap equities.

Trading activity moderated significantly, with total volume declining to 3.9 billion shares across 359,642 deals, compared to 8.7 billion shares recorded in the previous week. Market capitalisation also edged lower to ₦128.9 trillion.

Yet, amid this slowdown, several stocks posted standout performances, driven by a mix of corporate developments, sector rotation, and speculative momentum.

THE ISSUES

1. Sector Rotation Driving Gains

A key driver of the week’s top performers was a clear rotation away from banking stocks into alternative sectors such as insurance, oil and gas, and niche industrial plays. As banking equities like FCMB, Zenith Bank, and UBA recorded notable losses, investors redirected capital into underpriced or momentum-driven stocks.

This rotation reflects a broader market behaviour seen in emerging markets, where investors tactically shift funds to maximise short-term gains while avoiding sectors facing regulatory or earnings pressure.

2. Liquidity Constraints and Reduced Participation

The sharp drop in trading volume — from 8.7 billion shares to 3.9 billion — signals reduced participation and cautious sentiment among institutional investors. Lower liquidity often amplifies price movements in smaller stocks, contributing to the outsized gains seen among top performers.

3. Corporate Actions Influencing Price Movements

Corporate disclosures played a significant role in shaping investor sentiment. The lifting of trading suspension on Zichis Agro-Allied and the announced merger between Legend Internet and Spectranet triggered renewed interest and speculative buying.

Such events typically create short-term price spikes as investors reposition ahead of anticipated value creation.

4. Persistent Pressure in Banking Sector

The banking sector’s 2.47% decline underscores ongoing concerns around profitability, regulatory pressures, and capital requirements. As major banking stocks dragged indices lower, investors sought refuge in sectors with stronger near-term upside potential.

TOP PERFORMING NIGERIAN STOCKS

Despite the overall market dip, the following stocks emerged as the week’s strongest performers:

1. Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc (+60.72%)

Zichis Agro-Allied led the market with a remarkable 60.72% gain, closing at ₦13.79. The rally followed the lifting of its trading suspension by the NGX, which restored investor confidence and triggered aggressive buying.

2. Premier Paints Plc (+60.26%)

Premier Paints surged by 60.26% to ₦37.50, driven largely by renewed investor interest in industrial and construction-linked stocks amid expectations of infrastructure spending.

3. John Holt Plc (+59.92%)

John Holt recorded a 59.92% increase to ₦18.95. The stock continues to benefit from its diversified business model and speculative momentum from retail investors.

4. Legend Internet Plc (+25.00%)

Legend Internet rose by 25% to ₦7.50 following its announced merger with Spectranet. The deal, aimed at building an ₦80 billion capital base, is expected to strengthen its competitive positioning in Nigeria’s broadband market.

5. McNichols Plc (+20.65%)

McNichols gained 20.65% to close at ₦7.42, reflecting increased demand for healthcare-related stocks as investors seek defensive plays.

6. Presco Plc (+16.40%)

Presco climbed 16.40% to ₦1,980.00, supported by strong fundamentals in the agro-industrial segment and continued demand for palm oil products.

7. Airtel Africa Plc (+10.00%)

Airtel Africa added 10% to close at ₦2,497.00, benefiting from sustained growth in telecom demand and digital services expansion across its markets.

8. Trans-Nationwide Express Plc (+9.75%)

The logistics firm rose 9.75% to ₦2.59, as improving e-commerce activity continues to boost investor sentiment around delivery and logistics companies.

9. Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (+9.70%)

Skyway Aviation gained 9.70% to ₦158.95, supported by increased activity in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

10. Eunisell Interlinked Plc (+9.69%)

Eunisell Interlinked advanced 9.69% to ₦157.90, reflecting steady investor interest in oilfield services amid gains in the oil and gas index.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Market analysts and investors broadly interpret the week’s performance as a sign of selective strength rather than broad-based weakness.

Recent NGX data and market commentary indicate that investors are increasingly adopting a tactical approach — focusing on short-term opportunities in mid- and small-cap stocks while reducing exposure to large-cap equities facing headwinds.

Financial market reports also highlight that the insurance sector’s gains were driven by “broad-based buying interest,” suggesting improved confidence in undervalued segments of the market.

Additionally, analysts tracking the oil and gas sector point to sustained investor optimism tied to energy prices and domestic production outlook, which continues to support stocks like Aradel and Oando.

WHAT’S NEXT

Q1 2026 Earnings Season: Investors are expected to shift focus to upcoming corporate earnings releases, which will provide clearer direction on company fundamentals

Investors are expected to shift focus to upcoming corporate earnings releases, which will provide clearer direction on company fundamentals Banking Sector Developments: Continued monitoring of capital adequacy requirements and regulatory policies could influence banking stocks’ recovery trajectory

Continued monitoring of capital adequacy requirements and regulatory policies could influence banking stocks’ recovery trajectory Merger and Acquisition Activity: The Legend Internet–Spectranet merger may trigger further consolidation in Nigeria’s telecom and broadband sector

The Legend Internet–Spectranet merger may trigger further consolidation in Nigeria’s telecom and broadband sector Market Liquidity Trends: Whether trading volumes recover in the coming weeks will be critical in determining the sustainability of current rallies

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The Nigerian equities market may have closed the week in negative territory, but the strength of top-performing stocks highlights a market driven by selective opportunities rather than broad weakness. For investors, the message is clear: returns are increasingly stock-specific, not index-driven.