University Of Edinburgh Offers Comprehensive PhD Scholarships For 2025 Across Various Research Fields

The University of Edinburgh opens fully funded PhD positions for the 2025 academic year, providing unique research opportunities across fields like robotics, environmental science, artificial intelligence, and more. These programs welcome qualified candidates with a Master’s degree, with applications submitted through the university’s online portal.
Fellowship Bard notes that these PhD positions offer an ideal path for those committed to advancing their research careers. Deadlines vary, with some programs closing in late 2024 and early 2025.
Key programs include:
- PhD in Data-Driven Computational Sensing and Imaging
Deadline: February 28, 2025
This research focuses on developing machine learning models to enhance computational sensing accuracy.
- PhD in Intracellular Capillarity of Biomolecular Condensates
Deadline: January 16, 2025
Explores interfacial forces in biomolecular condensates to better understand cellular organization.
- PhD in Integrated Fabrication and Sensing for Soft Robotics
Deadline: January 31, 2025
Aims to create soft robotic systems with built-in sensing for enhanced environmental interaction.
- PhD in Image Reconstruction Using FPGA-Based Generative AI
Deadline: May 20, 2025
Focuses on building FPGA-based accelerators for high-speed computer vision tasks.
- PhD in High-Fidelity Laser Tomography for Flow Fields
Deadline: December 31, 2024
Uses machine learning and physics to improve flow-field imaging accuracy.
- PhD in Hardware-Accelerated Flow-Field Measurement Using Laser Spectroscopy
Deadline: December 31, 2024
Develops industrial gas measurement tools based on laser absorption technology.
- PhD in Fouling Control of Water Treatment Membranes
Deadline: June 22, 2025
Focuses on optimizing cleaning processes for water treatment systems in cold conditions.
Additional fields include experimental fire science, molecular transport, droplet dynamics, food texture characterization, and environmental monitoring through microflyers.
These funded PhD opportunities aim to eliminate financial constraints for students passionate about pushing boundaries in critical research areas. To apply or learn more, visit the University of Edinburgh's application portal.