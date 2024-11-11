University Of Edinburgh Offers Comprehensive PhD Scholarships For 2025 Across Various Research Fields

The University of Edinburgh opens fully funded PhD positions for the 2025 academic year, providing unique research opportunities across fields like robotics, environmental science, artificial intelligence, and more. These programs welcome qualified candidates with a Master’s degree, with applications submitted through the university’s online portal.

Fellowship Bard notes that these PhD positions offer an ideal path for those committed to advancing their research careers. Deadlines vary, with some programs closing in late 2024 and early 2025.

Key programs include:

PhD in Data-Driven Computational Sensing and Imaging

Deadline: February 28, 2025

This research focuses on developing machine learning models to enhance computational sensing accuracy.

Deadline: January 16, 2025

Explores interfacial forces in biomolecular condensates to better understand cellular organization.

Deadline: January 31, 2025

Aims to create soft robotic systems with built-in sensing for enhanced environmental interaction.

Deadline: May 20, 2025

Focuses on building FPGA-based accelerators for high-speed computer vision tasks.

Deadline: December 31, 2024

Uses machine learning and physics to improve flow-field imaging accuracy.

Deadline: December 31, 2024

Develops industrial gas measurement tools based on laser absorption technology.

Deadline: June 22, 2025

Focuses on optimizing cleaning processes for water treatment systems in cold conditions.

Additional fields include experimental fire science, molecular transport, droplet dynamics, food texture characterization, and environmental monitoring through microflyers.

These funded PhD opportunities aim to eliminate financial constraints for students passionate about pushing boundaries in critical research areas. To apply or learn more, visit the University of Edinburgh’s application portal or download the FirstCentral app.