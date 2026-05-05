Universal Insurance signals recapitalisation readiness

Key Points

Universal Insurance Plc has reaffirmed its readiness for the 2026 recapitalisation exercise.

The company plans to meet regulatory thresholds through a rights issue and private placement.

Managing Director Japhet Duru noted that shareholder commitments may exceed the actual capital requirements.

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) identified builders’ liability and infrastructure performance guarantees as key growth areas.

Universal Insurance has improved its claims settlement and underwriting processes to strengthen broker relations.

Main Story

Universal Insurance Plc has declared its financial stability and commitment to meeting new regulatory standards during a meeting with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in Lagos.

Managing Director Japhet Duru informed stakeholders that the firm has already initiated the processes necessary for the 2026 recapitalisation, securing strong backing from existing shareholders.

Duru emphasized that the company is moving toward a mix of private placements and rights issues to solidify its capital base, expressing confidence that they will be among the firms officially recognized by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Accompanying this capital push is a renewed focus on service delivery, with Duru describing brokers as “trusted advisers” and the “backbone of insurance distribution”.

The company has reportedly enhanced its communication channels and claims processes to better serve these intermediaries. NCRIB President Ekeoma Ezeibe supported this optimistic outlook, noting that ongoing economic reforms and capital inflows are transforming insurance into essential “economic infrastructure”.

The Issues

The 2026 recapitalisation exercise serves as a major hurdle that will determine which firms remain authorized to operate in the Nigerian market.

While “claims settlement remains the true test,” the industry must convince brokers and the public of its financial strength.

Growth is currently tied to specific niches like builders’ liability, motor insurance, and goods-in-transit coverage.

Ensuring continuity in the day to day operations during the capital-raising phase is vital for maintaining broker relations.

What’s Being Said

“In fact, the level of commitment may exceed our requirements.” — Japhet Duru, on shareholder support

“Claims settlement remains the true test of our promise.” — Japhet Duru

“Insurance is now economic infrastructure. These reforms are creating insurable assets at scale.” — Ekeoma Ezeibe, NCRIB President

“Brokers remain the backbone of insurance distribution. They are not just intermediaries but trusted advisers.” — Japhet Duru

What’s Next

Universal Insurance expects to be listed among successfully recapitalised firms once the exercise concludes.

The NCRIB will continue to support brokers in utilizing growth in infrastructure projects to increase insurance adoption.

The company will move forward with its “private placement” and “rights issue” plans to finalize its capital structure.

Stakeholders will monitor the adoption of “performance guarantees” across major infrastructure developments.

Bottom Line

Capital Readiness. Universal Insurance is leveraging strong shareholder support and a “rights issue” strategy to meet the 2026 recapitalisation requirements, while aligning with brokers to capitalize on Nigeria’s expanding “economic infrastructure”.