Unity Bank Donates Items Rice farmers

As part of its commitment to promote sustainable agriculture in Nigeria, Unity Bank Plc said it donated resource support items to Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria.

A statement from the bank said the items were presented to the executive members of RIFAN at the association’s secretariat in Abuja recently.

While receiving the items on behalf of the association, the National President, RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of Unity Bank for the gesture.

Goronyo praised the bank for supporting the Federal Government’s agricultural initiative, and said that, with the growing support the association had received from corporate organisations like the Unity Bank Plc, the bank had not only demonstrated outstanding commitment to the development of agribusiness.

He added that it had equally put the bank in the forefront of supporting the Federal Government’s initiative in achieving successive reduction in the rice import bill, food sufficiency and employment.

While presenting the resource support items, the Zonal Head, Abuja and North Central, Unity Bank, Mr Nurudeen Mohammed, who led the team, stated that the donation was in pursuant of the bank’s strategic business focus in the area of agriculture, SMEs and rural economy.

He said this was part of its corporate social responsibility in sustaining the sector.