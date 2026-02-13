United States Moves To Expand Denaturalisation Efforts Targeting Naturalised Citizens

The administration of Donald Trump is ramping up efforts to revoke citizenship from certain naturalised Americans, marking a significant escalation in its broader immigration enforcement strategy, according to officials familiar with the policy direction.

Sources said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun redeploying specialists and reassigning personnel across field offices nationwide to identify potential denaturalisation cases for legal action.

The initiative is expected to generate between 100 and 200 cases monthly for immigration litigation—representing a sharp increase compared to previous years. During Trump’s first term, only 102 denaturalisation cases were filed over four years.

Historically, such cases have centred on individuals accused of concealing criminal records, human rights violations, or other material facts during the naturalisation process. Officials said the renewed push forms part of wider enforcement measures under the Department of Homeland Security, including expanded deportation operations, increased detention capacity, visa revocations, and actions targeting some green card holders.

USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said the agency acts only where credible evidence of fraud or misrepresentation exists.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud in the naturalisation process and will pursue denaturalisation proceedings for any individual who lied or misrepresented themselves,” he said in remarks reported by NBC News.

He added that the agency would continue to work closely with the Department of Justice to ensure that citizenship is retained only by individuals who meet legal standards.

Officials are also exploring ways to accelerate the process by embedding trained staff in more than 80 field offices, while federal prosecutors have reportedly been directed to prioritise cases involving national security threats, war crimes, torture, and major government fraud, alongside other serious violations.

Trump has long advocated stricter interpretations of citizenship laws and has repeatedly challenged birthright citizenship—a matter currently before the Supreme Court of the United States.

In a recent social media post, he pledged to remove individuals he described as not being a “net asset” to the country and vowed to pursue denaturalisation against those he accused of undermining public order.

Each year, approximately 800,000 people obtain U.S. citizenship through naturalisation after meeting requirements including lawful permanent residency, English proficiency, knowledge of civics, and demonstrated “good moral character.”

Legal experts, however, note that revoking citizenship remains rare and legally complex, requiring court proceedings and substantial evidence.

Doug Rand, a former USCIS official, stressed that citizenship protections remain firmly grounded in law.

“It’s important for current and future naturalised citizens to understand that no president can unilaterally strip people of citizenship they have lawfully earned,” he said.