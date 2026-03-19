United Nigeria Airlines signs MoU as official carrier for Ndi IgboAmaka traders

KEY POINTS

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ndi IgboAmaka Progressive Market Association in Lagos, becoming its official airline partner.

The partnership offers exclusive benefits to over 10 million traders, including discounted fares, lounge access, and priority services across UNA’s domestic network.

To launch the agreement, the airline released an initial batch of 50 tickets at a rebated fare of ₦80,000 specifically for association members.

The deal was formalized by UNA Managing Director Mazi Osita Okonkwo and Association President Mr. Chinedu Ukatu on Wednesday in Lagos.

MAIN STORY

Management at United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) confirmed on Wednesday that the United Nigeria Airlines Ndi IgboAmaka partnership had been officially established to provide travel support for Nigeria’s extensive trading community.

In a statement released in Lagos, the airline disclosed that it had signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designating UNA as the official carrier for the Ndi IgboAmaka Progressive Market Association.

This collaboration was described as a measure to provide seamless connectivity and financial relief for traders who relied on domestic air travel to manage their commercial activities across the country.

The airline further revealed that under the terms of the agreement, members of the association, along with their families and business associates, would gain access to a specialized suite of travel rewards.

These benefits reportedly included significantly discounted airfares, dedicated lounge access, and priority boarding services.

Mazi Osita Okonkwo, the Managing Director of UNA, was noted to have emphasized that the move reinforced the airline’s commitment to the trading sector, which he described as a vital pillar of the Nigerian economy.

For his part, the President of Ndi IgboAmaka, Mr. Chinedu Ukatu, reportedly characterized the MoU as a milestone for the association’s network of approximately 10 million traders.

He was said to have attributed the selection of United Nigeria Airlines to its consistent safety record and existing ties with the association, particularly noting that the airline’s Chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, served as the group’s Grand Patron.

The statement added that the partnership had commenced immediately with an exclusive offer of 50 tickets priced at a rebated fare of ₦80,000 to encourage immediate adoption by the trading community.

WHAT’S NEXT

The association is expected to begin an internal registration process to verify members eligible for the ₦80,000 rebated tickets and ongoing discounts.

and ongoing discounts. Market analysts expect this move to increase UNA’s passenger load factor significantly on key commercial routes such as Lagos-Onitsha (Asaba), Lagos-Enugu, and Lagos-Abuja.

There may be future expansions of the MoU to include cargo-specific incentives for traders transporting high-value goods across domestic routes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This partnership is about making travel easier, faster, and more rewarding for traders and their customers,” stated Mazi Osita Okonkwo , Managing Director of UNA.

, Managing Director of UNA. “The collaboration would significantly improve travel convenience for traders operating within Lagos’ vast commercial ecosystem,” noted Mr. Chinedu Ukatu , President of Ndi IgboAmaka.

, President of Ndi IgboAmaka. “The airline’s strong safety record and consistent service delivery made it the clear choice for the association,” Ukatu added.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that United Nigeria Airlines is securing a massive, loyal passenger base by targeting the “Trader Economy.” By offering ₦80,000 fares to a network of 10 million traders, UNA is effectively undercutting competitors and positioning itself as the primary logistics partner for the most mobile commercial demographic in West Africa.