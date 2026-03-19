Shettima, NEMA DG visit victims of Maiduguri triple suicide attacks

KEY POINTS

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and NEMA Director-General Hajiya Zubaida Umar visited victims of Monday’s triple suicide attacks in Maiduguri.

The attacks targeted three high-traffic locations: the Post Office, Monday Market, and the main entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Shettima assured the public that the President Bola Tinubu administration would not relax its efforts until peace is restored, describing the perpetrators as being outside the “human race.”

NEMA is scheduled to begin the distribution of medical consumables and relief items to victims and their families starting Thursday.

MAIN STORY

Vice-President Kashim Shettima reportedly led a high-level delegation to Maiduguri on Wednesday to commiserate with victims of the triple bomb blasts that occurred on Monday. Accompanied by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, the Vice-President was said to have visited the Trauma Centre to interact with those injured in the explosions.

During the Kashim Shettima Maiduguri bomb blast visit, he reportedly conveyed the sympathies of the Federal Government to the families of those who lost their lives at the Post Office, Monday Market, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The Vice-President was noted to have characterized the attacks as a tragedy and asserted that no religion sanctioned the killing of innocent people. He reportedly stated that the group responsible, Boko Haram, would “not live to see the light of day” and assured the people of Borno State that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to restoring sanity to all parts of the country.

Shettima was said to have further remarked that “no matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of the dawn,” emphasizing the government’s resolve to end the insurgency.

The delegation reportedly included teams from the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Deputy Governor of Borno State. The Vice-President was quoted as having praised the NEMA Director-General for her dedication to rendering succour to the affected families.

He further announced that NEMA would commence the formal distribution of medical supplies and essential relief materials on Thursday to support the recovery of the victims and provide immediate aid to displaced or grieving households.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not rest on his oars until peace and sanity are restored,” stated Vice-President Kashim Shettima .

. “No religion sanctioned the killings of the innocent. But this madness called Boko Haram would not live to see the light of day,” Shettima added.

added. “NEMA will by tomorrow (Thursday) start the distribution of medical consumables and relief items to the victims,” the Vice-President confirmed.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEMA is expected to begin the coordinated rollout of medical and relief supplies across the three blast sites and local hospitals starting Thursday.

is expected to begin the coordinated rollout of medical and relief supplies across the three blast sites and local hospitals starting Thursday. Security agencies are likely to increase surveillance and “stop-and-search” operations at major public hubs like Monday Market and UMTH to prevent follow-up attacks.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is expected to assess the structural damage at the Post Office and Market areas to initiate rapid repairs.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Federal Government is shifting from security rhetoric to immediate humanitarian visible action. By sending the Vice-President and the head of NEMA directly to the Trauma Centre, the administration is signaling that the Maiduguri attacks will be met with both military resolve and a rapid-response relief framework to stabilize the North East.