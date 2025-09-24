Unions Petition NCAA Over Alleged Breach Of Ground Handling Agreement

Two major aviation unions — the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) — have petitioned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over alleged violations of the “Safety Threshold Ground Handling Charges” by industry operators.

In a joint petition obtained on Tuesday, the unions expressed concern that operators were disregarding the pricing framework agreed earlier this year. The petition, signed by ATSSSAN’s Principal Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole, and NUATE’s Deputy General Secretary, Odinaka Igbokwe, also accused the NCAA of failing to act on an earlier complaint.

Managing directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), other airlines, and union branch executives were copied in the letter. The unions said growing competition among handling firms had triggered price undercutting despite the agreed minimum charges.

The country’s major ground handling operators include NAHCO, SAHCO, Precision Aviation Handling Company Limited, Butake Resources Limited, and Swissport Nigeria. Earlier this year, companies under the Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria announced a sharp increase in charges, citing high inflation and rising operational costs.

The revised tariffs moved handling charges for a Boeing 737 aircraft from ₦70,000 to ₦400,000; for CRJ/Embraer aircraft from ₦50,000 to ₦250,000; and for Dash 8 aircraft from ₦25,000 to ₦150,000. Ground support services also recorded steep hikes, including Pushback Service rising from ₦22,000 to ₦200,000 and Ground Power Unit charges from ₦20,000 to ₦180,000 per hour.

Following resistance from airlines, the NCAA approved a 15 per cent downward adjustment. However, findings indicate that operators, particularly the larger firms, are allegedly breaching the agreement by offering discounted rates to attract clients.

The unions had earlier raised the issue in a July 4, 2025 letter, warning the NCAA that failure to enforce the charges could result in industrial action. “No member or officer of our unions shall be held liable for taking any action deemed necessary to protect the sanctity of the agreement,” the petition stated.

Industry sources also suggested that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may be drawn into the matter amid concerns that price undercutting could compromise safety standards. NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo recently visited EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede in Abuja, though details of their discussions were not disclosed.