Unilever, ICCN Partner on Sustainable Development Goals

Unilever Nigeria Plc is partnering with the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (ICCN) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Towards this end, Executive Vice President, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Yaw Nsakor will be the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the ICCN yearly Dinner and Dance, to celebrate the achievements and milestones of the Chamber.

Being the only private sector organisation with Observer status at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is committed to championing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event, scheduled for Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, would be graced by a cross section of notable business Leaders, eminent personalities and Captains of Industry in both the private and public sectors of the economy as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.

As expressed in the ICC Business Charter for Sustainable Development Business Contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, provides the foundation and resources for societies to develop and prosper, and for people to meet their needs and pursue their aspirations.

It helps enable economic empowerment and poverty eradication, advance environmental stewardship; and contribute to dealing with the trans-boundary global challenges highlighted by the UN SDGs.

At the heart of economic growth are innovative, successful, and responsible businesses operating within strong, forward-looking governance and policy frameworks.

ICC believes that enhanced sustainable business behaviour through appropriate implementation of its Business Charter for Sustainable Development’s guiding principles can significantly contribute to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and a more sustainable world economy.

Implementing the SDGs will also necessitate the establishment of a new alliance between business and governments to support integration of sustainable development into the mainstream economy.