KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) says all transmission lines affected by Friday’s grid disturbance have been restored.

The incident caused electricity load losses in parts of the country but was not a national grid collapse, according to the operator.

Four transmission lines tripped between 12:34 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., affecting electricity supply in Lagos and other parts of the country.

NISO said normal operation was restored by 2:49 p.m. following emergency response measures coordinated with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has restored all transmission lines affected by a grid disturbance on Friday, saying the incident caused electricity supply losses in parts of the country but did not amount to a national grid collapse.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the system operator said the disturbance began at 12:34 p.m. when the Omotosho–Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in a significant drop in electricity load within the Lagos Complex.

At 12:50 p.m., three additional lines also tripped: Ihovbor–Oshogbo, Benin–Egbin and Ihovbor–Ajaokuta. The incidents caused further load losses in some parts of the country.

NISO said its operational teams activated emergency response measures in coordination with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to stabilise the grid and restore the affected lines.

All four lines had returned to normal operation by 2:49 p.m., according to the operator.

THE ISSUES

NISO’s clarification highlights the difference between a grid disturbance and a system collapse.

A transmission line trip occurs when a line is disconnected from the grid, often triggering changes in electricity supply across connected areas. Depending on the scale and location of the disruption, consumers may experience reduced supply or temporary outages.

A system collapse, by contrast, involves a much wider breakdown of the electricity network.

Although NISO said Friday’s incident was not a collapse, the loss of several transmission lines affected electricity delivery in parts of the country. The incident also shows how disruptions to key transmission links can affect supply beyond the immediate location of the fault.

WHAT’S NEXT

NISO said it remains committed to maintaining grid stability and coordinating the secure and reliable operation of the national electricity network.

The operator urged the public to rely on its official communications for accurate information about developments on the grid.

BOTTOM LINE

Friday’s disturbance did not result in a national grid collapse, but it caused electricity supply losses in parts of Nigeria after four transmission lines tripped. NISO says all affected lines were restored by 2:49 p.m.