PTDF prioritizes human capital and digital skills for oil sector transformation

Keypoints

Ahmadu Danupawa , Acting Executive Secretary of the PTDF , stated that human capital remains the Fund’s primary contribution to Nigeria’s energy sector.

, Acting Executive Secretary of the , stated that human capital remains the Fund’s primary contribution to Nigeria’s energy sector. Speaking at the 26th Oloibiri Lecture Series (OLEF) 2026 , he highlighted a shift toward AI, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in industry training.

, he highlighted a shift toward in industry training. The PTDF is establishing Centres of Excellence in Kaduna and Port Harcourt to bridge the gap between academic research and practical industry challenges.

in Kaduna and Port Harcourt to bridge the gap between academic research and practical industry challenges. Success in the sector is now defined by technological efficiency and asset optimization rather than just production volumes.

Main Story

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has reaffirmed its role as the engine for human capital development in Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

During the 26th Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum in Abuja, Acting Executive Secretary Ahmadu Danupawa explained that the Fund is moving beyond traditional training to focus on the digital skills required for “intelligent operations.”

This includes specialized capacity building in artificial intelligence and automation to help the industry meet global competitiveness standards.

Danupawa noted that since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the sector has seen improved investor confidence and clearer regulatory structures.

However, he argued that hitting production targets—such as the three million barrels per day goal—requires a holistic integration of technology and policy. Through its postgraduate programmes and strategic partnerships with academia, the PTDF aims to ensure that Nigerian professionals are prepared for the global energy transition and the increasing importance of the gas sector in national industrialization.

The Issues The primary challenge facing the sector is the presence of operational bottlenecks and slow regulatory timelines that can stifle investment. While digital transformation offers a way to reduce costs, the PTDF must solve the problem of linkage between research and industry; too many academic outputs currently fail to address real world technical hurdles. Additionally, as the industry pivots toward gas and renewables, there is an urgent need to re-skill the existing workforce to prevent a “talent gap” that could hinder the long term sustainability of Nigeria’s energy assets.

What’s Being Said

“Our intervention includes specialized capacity building in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things,” stated Ahmadu Danupawa , Acting Executive Secretary of PTDF.

, Acting Executive Secretary of PTDF. The PTDF boss emphasized that success is no longer defined by “production volumes alone,” but by how efficiently technology is integrated and assets are optimized.

Industry experts at OLEF 2026 noted that the gas sector’s momentum is positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global energy transition.

noted that the gas sector’s momentum is positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global energy transition. Academia representatives praised the establishment of Centres of Excellence as vital hubs for industry driven research and development.

What’s Next

The PTDF will continue the rollout of its Centres of Excellence in Kaduna and Port Harcourt to provide localized, high tech training facilities.

in Kaduna and Port Harcourt to provide localized, high tech training facilities. New curriculum updates are expected for the Fund’s postgraduate scholarship schemes to include more courses on data analytics and energy transition technologies.

to include more courses on data analytics and energy transition technologies. Stakeholders are expected to present actionable recommendations from the Oloibiri forum to the Federal Government to help streamline regulatory frameworks for digital operations.

Bottom Line

For the PTDF, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas isn’t just under the ground; it’s in the digital skills of the people managing it. By focusing on AI and robotics, the Fund is betting that a smarter workforce is the key to unlocking the next phase of Nigeria’s energy wealth.