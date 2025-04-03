The Hidden Dangers Lurking In Nigeria’s Staple Foods

In recent years, the increasing demand for staple foods like fufu and akpu in Nigeria has led some producers to adopt harmful methods to expedite production and maximize profits. This alarming trend has raised serious concerns about food safety, as reports have surfaced of cassava farmers in Rivers State using detergents during the fermentation process of cassava.

This practice poses significant health risks to consumers. In this report by Bizwatch Nigeria, we’ll examine some of these foods, the harmful ingredients used, and safety precautions for consumers.

Here are some alarming practices in food production:

1. The Use of Detergents in Cassava Fermentation

In Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, some farmers have admitted to using detergents in the fermentation process of cassava to accelerate its breakdown. Normally, cassava takes about eight days to ferment, but with the use of detergents, this is reduced to just two to three days. This shortcut not only compromises the quality but could also have health consequences.

2. The Use of Azo Dye in Palm Oil Production

Palm oil, a staple in Nigerian cooking, has been adulterated with ‘Azo dye’ by some traders. Azo dyes are synthetic colorants used in textiles and plastics, not in food. These dyes have been linked to a range of health issues, including hyperactivity in children, liver damage, and even cancer. Long-term consumption can lead to hormonal imbalances and immune system suppression.

3. The Use of Sniper in Beans Preservation

Some traders use Sniper, a deadly pesticide, to preserve beans and prevent insect infestations. Sniper contains dichlorvos, a chemical that is toxic and can cause severe poisoning, respiratory failure, and even death. Despite multiple warnings, some vendors continue this dangerous practice, risking consumer health.

4. The Ondo State Case: Using Bleach in Fufu Production

In Ondo State, some fufu producers mix bleach (hypo) and detergents with cassava to speed up fermentation and increase swelling. This practice is not only illegal but extremely harmful, as consuming chemically treated fufu can lead to severe internal bleeding, kidney failure, ulcers, and other serious health issues.

The Dark Side of Processed Foods in Nigeria

Beyond staple foods, many processed food items in Nigeria contain harmful additives and preservatives. Here are a few examples:

Instant Noodles (e.g- Indomie)

Instant noodles are a popular quick meal, but they contain Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), a synthetic preservative used to extend shelf life. While allowed in small amounts, excessive consumption of TBHQ has been linked to cancer, liver damage, and neurological problems. Instant noodles are also high in sodium and unhealthy fats, which contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, and metabolic disorders.

Suya: The Hidden Dangers of Grilled Meat

Suya, a beloved Nigerian street food, is often grilled at high temperatures, producing carcinogenic compounds like Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) and Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs). Additionally, some vendors use excessive salt and monosodium glutamate (MSG) to enhance flavor, which can cause headaches, high blood pressure, and allergic reactions. There’s also the risk of vendors using spoiled meat, masking its taste with over-spicing and over-roasting, making it important to buy from trusted vendors.

Processed Meats and Fish: The Hidden Danger of Formalin

Some food vendors have been found to use formalin, a chemical typically used for embalming, to preserve fish and meat. Formalin, when ingested, can cause severe irritation to the digestive system, liver, and kidneys, and it is classified as a carcinogen. Despite the health risks, some traders continue to use it to prolong the freshness of their products.

Why Manufacturers May Not Disclose About Preservatives

Health Risks : Many additives and preservatives in processed foods have been linked to serious health conditions like cancer, heart disease, and metabolic disorders.

: Many additives and preservatives in processed foods have been linked to serious health conditions like cancer, heart disease, and metabolic disorders. Regulatory Oversight : Inadequate regulation can result in the overuse or misuse of harmful chemicals.

: Inadequate regulation can result in the overuse or misuse of harmful chemicals. Lack of Transparency: Ingredient labels may not always clearly indicate harmful additives, leaving consumers uninformed about potential health risks.

Recommendations for Consumers

To safeguard their health, consumers should:

Source food from trusted producers who adhere to safe, traditional processing methods. Watch out for signs of chemical adulteration, such as unusual smells, overly soft textures, sticky consistency, or unusual aftertaste. Consider alternative staples, such as pounded yam, plantain flour, amala, or wheat swallow, which are less likely to be affected by harmful processing. Read labels carefully and research unfamiliar additives to understand their health implications. Limit processed foods and opt for fresh, whole foods whenever possible. Stay informed by following food safety reports and health advisories from reputable sources.

Conclusion

Food safety is a shared responsibility. Producers and consumers alike must be vigilant in ensuring that harmful chemicals do not enter the food supply chain. As Nigerians continue to rely on both staple and processed foods, it’s crucial to remain aware of the risks associated with adulterated foods and to advocate for greater transparency and better enforcement of food safety regulations.