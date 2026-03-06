UN unveils solar microgrid to power Abuja headquarters

KEY POINTS

The United Nations has launched Phase I of the “Greening of the UN House” project in Abuja, transitioning the facility to solar power.

The project features a 400 kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic microgrid and 650 kilowatt-hours of lithium-ion battery storage.

The solar installation is expected to reduce annual electricity costs by approximately 40%, saving between 173 million naira and 216 million naira annually.

Officials stated the initiative supports Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2023 and the national agenda for a diversified, renewable energy mix.

MAIN STORY

The United Nations has advanced its clean energy drive in Nigeria by unveiling a landmark solar power project at the UN House in Abuja. During the official switch-on ceremony for Phase I on Thursday, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed Fall described the initiative as a bold statement that the future of energy is already here.

The project is designed to reduce electricity costs, cut carbon emissions, and promote sustainable energy use within the UN system, aligning with global transitions from fossil fuels to renewables.

The technical specifications of the Phase I installation include a 400 kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic microgrid, which is expandable to 700 kilowatts. To ensure energy resilience, the system is paired with 650 kilowatt-hours of lithium-ion battery storage. Notably, the project incorporates advanced technology, featuring artificial intelligence-driven energy management and Internet of Things (IoT) digital monitoring to optimize power use and track system performance in real-time.

Beyond technical milestones, the project offers significant economic and environmental benefits. It is projected to cut grid electricity consumption by nearly one million kilowatt-hours each year and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 300 tonnes annually. UN officials noted that the installation will lower annual electricity costs by about 40%, translating to savings of 173 million to 216 million naira. Phase II of the project is already planned to move the facility toward near-complete clean energy autonomy, serving as a model for other institutions across Nigeria.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In a few moments, with the flip of a switch, this building will begin running on sunlight. This is more than a technical milestone; it is a statement that the future of energy is already here,” stated Mohamed Fall , UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. “We recognise that a diversified energy mix, anchored on a renewable energy solution, is essential for long-term energy security,” noted Adebayo Adelabu , Minister of Power (represented by Mahmuda Mamman).

, Minister of Power (represented by Mahmuda Mamman). “Nigeria required an estimated 23 billion U.S dollars to electrify underserved and unserved communities across the country,” added Abba Aliyu, MD of the Rural Electrification Agency.

WHAT’S NEXT

The UN will initiate Phase II of the project to increase solar capacity toward 700 kilowatts and further reduce reliance on the conventional grid.

The Ministry of Power and Ministry of Environment expect to use the UN House as a practical case study to encourage other institutions to adopt renewable technologies.

Real-time data from the IoT monitoring system will be analyzed to refine AI-driven energy distribution strategies for high-occupancy buildings.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the United Nations is leading by example in Nigeria’s transition to green energy. By leveraging AI and solar microgrids to slash costs and emissions, the UN House project demonstrates that renewable solutions are not just environmentally necessary but economically superior for large-scale institutions.