UK To Launch Mandatory Digital ID ‘Britcard’ In Immigration Crackdown

The United Kingdom government is preparing to introduce a compulsory digital identification system for all adults, in a move aimed at tackling illegal immigration and reducing irregular Channel crossings.

The proposed system, dubbed the BritCard, will serve as proof of the right to live and work in the UK. Unlike existing documents, the digital ID will be linked to a central government database, enabling more secure verification of individuals’ status. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce the scheme formally in the coming days, according to Sky News.

How the BritCard Works

The BritCard will be available both as a physical card and through a smartphone application. Employers and landlords will be able to confirm a person’s legal status instantly, while citizens will have a simplified process for demonstrating their right to work and reside in the country.

The government says the system is designed to close loopholes that allow undocumented migrants to exploit the black economy. Physical documents are seen as vulnerable to forgery, whereas a centralised digital system is expected to significantly reduce illegal employment opportunities. The rollout, however, will require new legislation and public consultation before implementation.

Rationale Behind the Policy

Labour peer Harriet Harman told Sky News in July that ID cards would help shrink the black economy by making it harder for people without legal status to secure employment. French President Emmanuel Macron has also repeatedly warned that the absence of mandatory ID cards in the UK has acted as a “pull factor” for migrants attempting Channel crossings, as many believe they can still access informal work.

If implemented, the BritCard would mark one of the most significant changes to UK immigration and labour enforcement policy in decades.

Potential Concerns

While the government argues the initiative will strengthen border control and protect domestic labour markets, critics are likely to raise concerns about privacy, state surveillance, and the balance between national security and civil liberties.

Part of Wider Immigration Reform

The move comes on the heels of a major immigration White Paper unveiled by Sir Keir Starmer on May 12, 2025, which set out sweeping reforms across work, family, and student visa categories. Key measures include:

Extending the residency requirement for permanent settlement from five to ten years.

Raising the skills threshold for work visas to degree-level qualifications.

Requiring companies to demonstrate investment in domestic skills before hiring foreign workers.

Reducing the post-study Graduate Route visa from two years to 18 months.

Introducing stricter family visa rules, including English language requirements for dependents.

Together, the reforms signal a decisive shift in Britain’s immigration framework, with the BritCard expected to play a central role in reshaping how the country enforces migration and labour policies.