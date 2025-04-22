UK Receives Over 22,000 Asylum Applications From Nigerians Between 2010 And 2024

The United Kingdom has recorded 22,619 asylum applications from Nigerian nationals between 2010 and 2024, according to newly published year-end Asylum and Resettlement Statistics released by the UK Home Office.

The data indicates that Nigerians constituted approximately one in every 30 asylum claims filed in the UK during the period under review, placing the country 11th on the Home Office’s list of top origin countries for asylum applicants.

The report further shows a dramatic increase in Nigerian asylum claims in 2024, with 2,841 filings—nearly double the 1,462 received in 2023.

The year 2024 saw the highest volume of asylum applications submitted to the UK, totaling 108,138 individuals. This marks a staggering 378 percent increase compared to 2010, with the majority of claims initiated by nationals from South Asia and the Middle East.

Topping the list was Iran, with a total of 75,737 applications, attributed largely to the Iranian regime’s intensifying crackdown on dissent. Pakistan followed with 57,621 applications, including 10,542 in 2024 alone. The spike has been linked to political unrest following elections, rampant inflation, and increased prosecutions related to blasphemy—circumstances that human rights advocates argue qualify under protection guidelines.

Afghanistan recorded 54,363 asylum requests over the 14-year period. Of these, 8,508 were lodged in 2024, reflecting the ongoing repercussions of the Taliban’s 2022 ousting of the Karzai-led government. That year alone, 11,358 Afghans applied for asylum in the UK, followed by 9,710 applications in 2023.

Other nations contributing significantly to the UK asylum numbers include Albania (50,944), Iraq (45,711), Eritrea (37,687), Syria (34,997), and Bangladesh (31,744). Notably, asylum claims from Bangladeshi nationals surged from 5,097 in 2023 to 7,225 in 2024, which coincided with the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office.

Sudan and India completed the top ten with 30,897 and 30,179 applications, respectively.

Nigeria’s total of 22,619 asylum claims placed it ahead of Sri Lanka’s 22,059 and above submissions from Vietnam, China, and Turkey. Countries such as Brazil, Kuwait, Yemen, Colombia, and Jordan were among the lowest contributors, each registering fewer than 6,500 asylum claims.

Experts have attributed the spike in Nigerian applications to worsening domestic conditions, including persistent insurgency, rampant banditry, a surge in kidnapping incidents, and a steep decline in household purchasing power following the 2023 devaluation of the naira.

Reports from within Nigeria indicate that an increasing number of young professionals—who previously sought UK entry through skilled worker routes—are now pursuing asylum after arrival. Others reportedly enter irregularly through continental Europe, often citing threats of abduction and communal violence in their affidavits.

Many Nigerian asylum seekers also cite political repression, particularly under Nigeria’s expansive cybercrime legislation, as well as persecution based on sexual orientation—factors covered under the Refugee Convention’s protection clauses.

According to the Home Office, asylum seekers must present credible evidence of a “well-founded fear of persecution” due to race, religion, nationality, political beliefs, or membership in a specific social group.

Initial decisions on asylum applications are handled by the Home Office, with unsuccessful claimants entitled to appeal through the Immigration and Asylum Chamber.

Although the UK’s Illegal Migration Act of 2023 stipulates that individuals arriving from a “safe third country” are ineligible for asylum, the country’s relocation agreement with Rwanda—introduced under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak—remains entangled in legal disputes. Consequently, the bulk of 2024 and 2025 asylum cases are still processed under standard procedures.

Commenting on the issue, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, a development economist based in Abuja, expressed concern about the growing trend of skilled Nigerians seeking permanent residence abroad. He warned that the country could face significant long-term losses in human capital.

“This is deeply concerning,” Dr. Ilias said. “Many of these migrants are highly trained professionals. Nigeria invests heavily in medical and engineering education, and it’s far cheaper than getting trained abroad.”

He added, “The end result is a severe brain drain. It undermines our GDP and weakens our economy. Sadly, most of our brothers and sisters who leave never return—they gain permanent residency and become assets to their new countries.”