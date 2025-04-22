Philip Costa To Light Up Nigeria With New Major Solar Energy Project

Renewable energy advocate, Philip Costa is on a mission to power Nigeria’s future—one solar panel at a time. Through his NGO, the Incorporated Trustees of Advocates of Solar Panels Association (ITASPA), Costa is launching a large-scale solar energy project aimed at electrifying underserved communities across the country.

With millions of Nigerians still living without reliable electricity, Costa’s initiative couldn’t come at a better time. His project focuses on deploying solar microgrids, household systems, and public lighting solutions in areas that remain off the national grid.

“This is more than just energy access—it’s about creating opportunity and dignity,” Costa stated. His team at ITASPA is already conducting field assessments and building partnerships with local leaders to ensure the project is inclusive and impactful.

Backed by a strong track record in the renewable energy space, Costa is also emerging as a top contender for a major government grant aimed at boosting clean energy solutions. Sources close to the project say ITASPA’s proposal aligns closely with the federal government’s drive to expand access to sustainable power nationwide.

Costa’s work under ITASPA stands out for its grassroots approach, technical innovation, and clear commitment to environmental sustainability. The NGO has already made strides in awareness campaigns and pilot installations, and this next phase is set to take its impact to a national scale.

When successful, the project could transform daily life for thousands of Nigerians—powering homes, clinics, schools, and small businesses, while reducing reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

As the country looks toward a cleaner, brighter energy future, Costa and ITASPA are proving that real change is not only possible—it’s already underway.