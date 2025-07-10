UK Launches Digital Visas For Nigerian Students And Workers

Beginning July 15, 2025, most Nigerian nationals applying for study or work visas to the United Kingdom will begin receiving digital eVisas instead of physical visa stickers, the British High Commission in Abuja has announced.

This transition to digital visas marks a significant shift in the UK’s immigration system, aiming to improve speed, security, and efficiency for travelers. The announcement was made in a statement signed by Onyinye Madu and made available to newsmen on Wednesday. “Starting from July 15, 2025, most study and work visa applicants will receive a digital eVisa instead of receiving a visa ‘vignette’ or sticker in their passport,” the statement read. “This marks a significant step in the UK Government’s transition to a modern, digital immigration system.”

Under the new system, successful applicants will receive secure online access to their visa status via a UKVI account. They will still need to visit a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information, but if a vignette is not required, their passports will be returned the same day as applicants applying as dependents (e.g., spouse or child), and applicants for other visa types (e.g., standard visitor visas), will still receive a visa sticker in their passport,” the statement added, clarifying that not all categories are affected by the change.

The British High Commission explained that individuals who applied before July 15 would continue with the current process, which includes leaving their passports at the application centre and receiving a vignette upon approval. Once a decision is made, applicants will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) with the outcome and instructions to create a UKVI account where they can access their digital visa.

“We’re making it easier and faster for Nigerians to travel to the UK,” said Gill Lever, the UK Chargé d’Affaires. “From 15 July 2025, most people applying for study or work visas will get a digital eVisa instead of a visa sticker in their passport.” Lever described the rollout as “a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system,” which she said would make the process “more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families.”

According to the High Commission, eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) for individuals granted leave to remain in the UK for over six months. The next phase extends this change to study and work visa applicants from Nigeria. The statement also noted that customers with a UKVI account will be able to use the “View and Prove” service to securely share their immigration status with third parties such as employers or landlords in England.

“However, if you’re applying as a dependant, like a spouse or child, of someone who is studying or working in the UK, or if you are applying for a visitor visa, you’ll still receive a visa vignette sticker in your passport for the time being,” it clarified.