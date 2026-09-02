Uber shuts down Nigerian operations

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 2, 2026

KEYPOINTS

Uber is ending its operations in Nigeria effective September 2, 2026 .

. Drivers will no longer receive rider trip requests through the Uber app.

The company says the decision followed a review of its business and investment priorities.

Uber has not provided a detailed explanation of the specific factors behind the Nigerian exit.

The company says the decision is not related to the recent FAAN directive on e-hailing services at Nigerian airports .

. Uber says it remains committed to Sub-Saharan Africa despite leaving Nigeria and Uganda.

The exit is expected to intensify competition among Bolt, inDrive and other ride-hailing platforms .

. Uber’s Help Centre will remain available to drivers until September 24, 2026.

MAIN STORY

Uber has announced the shutdown of its operations in Nigeria, bringing its 12-year presence in the country’s ride-hailing market to an end, The company informed drivers on Wednesday that it had made the decision to wind down its Nigerian operations effective September 2, 2026. From that date, drivers will no longer receive rider trip requests through the Uber app.

In a message to drivers, Uber described the decision as difficult and thanked drivers for their contribution to the company’s operations in Nigeria, The company said it was proud of the role its platform had played in connecting Nigerian riders with independent drivers and helping provide transportation services in major cities.

Uber entered the Nigerian market in 2014, beginning in Lagos, and became one of the country’s most recognised app-based transportation platforms, The company has not disclosed detailed financial or operational reasons for its withdrawal. However, its broader explanation points to a review of its business and where it can achieve sustainable growth and scale, Uber has also stressed that its departure from Nigeria does not represent an exit from Africa. The company says it remains committed to Sub-Saharan Africa and will continue investing in markets where it sees significant long-term opportunities.

THE ISSUES

The shutdown comes at a challenging time for Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry, Drivers have faced increasing operating costs, particularly fuel, vehicle maintenance and other expenses, while competition between platforms has placed pressure on fares, The Nigerian market has also become increasingly competitive, with Bolt and inDrive expanding their presence and competing aggressively for both drivers and passengers.

Regulation is another issue facing the sector. E-hailing companies have had to navigate different requirements across states and cities, while airport transportation rules have recently generated additional controversy, However, Uber has reportedly clarified that its decision to leave Nigeria was not caused by the recent FAAN airport directive.

The timing is also notable because Uber announced a major global restructuring on the same day, including plans to cut approximately 3,300 corporate jobs. The company says the restructuring is intended to simplify its organisation and focus resources on its biggest opportunities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Uber says the Nigerian shutdown is the result of a business review and a decision to redirect investment toward markets where it believes it can create opportunities for drivers and riders at greater scale, The company has thanked Nigerian drivers for their contribution and acknowledged their role in keeping cities moving.

For drivers, however, the announcement represents a major disruption. Many will now have to consider moving to competing platforms or finding alternative sources of income, For competitors, the exit creates an opportunity to attract Uber’s drivers and customers, Industry observers are also likely to watch what happens to fares, driver earnings, service availability and competition following Uber’s departure.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate focus will be on how quickly Uber’s drivers and riders move to competing platforms, Bolt and inDrive are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries, while local Nigerian ride-hailing services could also attempt to attract Uber’s former users and drivers, The impact could be particularly significant in Lagos, where app-based transportation has become an important part of daily urban mobility.

The next few weeks will also reveal whether the departure affects ride prices and driver earnings. If competition decreases significantly, passengers could eventually face higher fares, although competing platforms may initially offer incentives to attract Uber’s former customer base, Drivers with unresolved account, payment or support issues should also use Uber’s support channels before the company’s transition period ends.

BOTTOM LINE

Uber’s departure marks one of the biggest changes in Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry since the sector began expanding more than a decade ago, The company is leaving Nigeria, but it says it is not abandoning Africa. Its explanation points to a strategic reassessment of its business rather than a single regulatory dispute.

For Nigerian riders, the immediate question is where they will go next. For drivers, the bigger question is whether competing platforms can offer enough trips and sustainable earnings to replace what Uber provided, The real impact of Uber’s exit will become clearer over the coming months as Bolt, inDrive and other competitors compete for the drivers and passengers Uber is leaving behind.