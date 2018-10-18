U.S. Watches its Mouth! Declines Calling China a ‘Currency Manipulator’

The Treasury refrained from calling China a currency manipulator but kept it on a watch list with other countries, including Germany, Japan, Switzerland, India and Korea.

Trump administration and past administrations have threatened to call China a ‘currency manipulator’ for weakening its currency and using it to soften the blow of tariffs.

Treasury said China did not meet the criteria to be called a manipulator.

The Treasury Department refrained from calling China a ‘currency manipulator,’ a title that’s been threatened by multiple U.S. administrations but not used since 1994.

In a report released Wednesday, Treasury said it has found no major trading partner met the criteria to be designated as intentionally manipulating its currency. But it kept China on a watch list along with Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Korea and India.

“The Treasury Department is working vigorously to ensure that our trading partners dismantle unfair barriers that stand in the way of free, fair, and reciprocal trade. Of particular concern are China’s lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency.

These pose major challenges to achieving fairer and more balanced trade, and we will continue to monitor and review China’s currency practices, including through discussions with the People’s Bank of China,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The decision comes amid an escalating trade conflict with China that could ultimately result in U.S. tariffs on all Chinese exports before it is resolved.

President Donald Trump has also criticized China for weakening the yuan, which helps Chinese exporters and diminishes the impact of tariffs.

Last week, a U.S. official said the U.S. is concerned about the recent depreciation in China’s currency, and planned to detail its concerns in a report.

The yuan has edged near 6.93 to the U.S. dollar, a level where it also was trading in August. The yuan, also known as the renminbi, has moved markedly lower since June, when trade tensions started to flare.

Strategists say while China has been criticized for letting the currency fall, it actually has worked to hold the currency back from falling further since it got close to the key 7 level. China’s central bank sets a daily exchange rate for the yuan based on recent prices and allows trading against the dollar in a band that could be as much as 2 percent above or below that level.