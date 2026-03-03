U.S. slaps sanctions on Rwanda Military Chiefs over Eastern Congo conflict

KEY POINTS

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and senior military officials over alleged involvement in eastern DRC fighting.

Washington accuses Rwanda of backing AFC/M23 rebels responsible for territorial gains and human rights abuses.

Rwanda rejects the allegations, while the DRC government welcomes the sanctions as support for its sovereignty.

MAIN STORY

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and several top military officials over their alleged role in the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan forces from the mineral-rich region.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the territorial advances made by the AFC/M23 rebel group in eastern Congo would have been “impossible” without Rwandan backing. The State Department further accused Rwanda’s support of enabling “horrific human rights abuses” in the troubled region.

The sanctions target senior Rwandan military figures, including Army Chief of Staff Vincent Nyakarundi, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Special Operations Force Commander, and the Commander of the 5th Infantry Division.

Rwanda has consistently denied allegations from Congo, the United Nations and Western governments that it supports the AFC/M23 rebels, who staged a swift offensive last year and now control more territory in eastern DRC than at any time in recent history.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Rwanda’s government described the sanctions as unjust and one-sided, accusing Washington of misrepresenting the facts of the conflict.

Kigali maintained that it remains committed to disengaging its forces in line with a U.S.-led mediation framework, but alleged that the DRC has failed to honour its own commitments, including ending support for armed militias hostile to Rwanda.

The DRC government, however, welcomed the sanctions, describing them as “a strong signal in support of respect” for its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

THE ISSUES

Eastern Congo has long been plagued by armed insurgencies, driven largely by ethnic tensions, cross-border rivalries and competition over vast mineral resources.

In December, Rwanda and the DRC signed a peace agreement in Washington under the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at stabilising the region and attracting significant Western investment.

However, tensions escalated shortly after the signing when AFC/M23 fighters entered the eastern Congolese city of Uvira near the Burundian border, marking one of the most serious flare-ups in months. Although the rebels later withdrew under U.S. pressure, Washington warned that their continued presence near Burundi’s border risks widening the conflict into a broader regional war.

Fresh hostilities persist on multiple fronts. Over the weekend, Congolese authorities accused AFC/M23 rebels of launching a drone attack on the airport in Kisangani, a strategic city located far from active frontlines — a claim the rebel group has yet to respond to.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The U.S. government maintains that the sanctions are necessary to deter further escalation and hold accountable those contributing to instability and alleged abuses in eastern Congo.

Rwanda argues that the measures unfairly single it out while ignoring the DRC’s alleged support for militias operating along its borders.

Congo insists the sanctions validate its longstanding claims of external interference and reinforce international backing for its sovereignty.

WHAT’S NEXT

Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify as Washington pushes for compliance with the December peace accord. Analysts warn that failure to implement mutual security commitments could undermine the fragile mediation process and heighten the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

Monitoring mechanisms and further punitive measures may follow should fighting continue or evidence of cross-border involvement persist.

BOTTOM LINE

The U.S. sanctions mark a significant escalation in international pressure over the eastern Congo crisis, deepening diplomatic tensions between Rwanda and the DRC while underscoring Washington’s growing stake in securing peace — and economic stability — in one of Africa’s most volatile regions.