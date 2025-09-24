U.S. May Halt Ukraine Peace Push, Consider Fresh Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington may eventually halt its role in mediating the Ukraine conflict and move to impose new sanctions on Russia.

“We are the only ones that can talk to Ukraine and Russia, and everyone has encouraged us to play that role. At some point, that role might end,” Rubio told NBC.

He noted that President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed deep disappointment with the course of action taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly “after Alaska.”

“At some point, he may have to decide to impose new sanctions,” Rubio added.