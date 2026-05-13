U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump’s 10 per cent import tariffs

Key points

A federal appeals court has suspended a lower court ruling that had declared President Donald Trump’s 10 per cent global import tariffs unlawful.

Importers must continue paying the duties while the appeals judges consider the administration’s full request.

The Court of International Trade in New York previously ruled that the president exceeded his authority by misinterpreting the 1974 trade law.

The 10 per cent levy was introduced on February 24, 2026, as an emergency measure after the Supreme Court struck down previous tariffs.

Plaintiffs, including the state of Washington, have seven days to respond to the appeals court’s decision.

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump has secured an interim victory in the legal battle over his tariff policy. A federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily suspended a lower court ruling that found Trump’s temporary tariffs on imports from around the world unlawful last week.

As a result of this stay, importers must continue paying the 10 per cent duties for the time being. The appeals court’s decision is not a final ruling; instead, it pauses the judgment by the Court of International Trade in New York while the judges evaluate the administration’s request.

The plaintiffs, which include the state of Washington and two private companies, have seven days to file their response.

The dispute centers on a 10 per cent tariff imposed on most imports since February 24, 2026. Trump introduced these duties immediately after the Supreme Court declared many of his previous trade measures unlawful.

To implement the new levy, the president relied on an emergency provision of a 1974 trade law that limits such collections to a maximum of 150 days.

However, the Court of International Trade concluded last week that the president had misinterpreted the law and exceeded his authority.

The U.S. administration argued that striking down the tariffs would “severely undermine the President’s trade agenda and will destabilise efforts to remedy our longstanding trade deficit,” warning that duties already collected could be permanently lost if the ruling stood.

The Issues

The legal interpretation of the 1974 trade law is the central point of contention, specifically whether it allows for broad “emergency” global levies after previous tariffs were struck down.

Businesses and state governments argue that the 10 per cent duty creates significant economic instability and increased costs for consumers.

The administration maintains that the tariffs are a necessary tool to address the trade deficit and that a sudden cessation of collection would cause fiscal chaos.

What’s Being Said

The U.S. administration argued that the lower court’s decision would “severely undermine the President’s trade agenda and will destabilise efforts to remedy our longstanding trade deficit.”

The Court of International Trade ruled that Trump had “exceeded his authority” and “misinterpreted the trade law cited as the basis for the measure.”

Administration officials noted there was a risk that “tariffs already collected, as well as future duties, could be permanently lost.”

What’s Next

The plaintiffs have seven days to submit their legal response to the appeals court regarding the temporary suspension of the lower court’s ruling.

If the appeals court ultimately decides against the administration, the case is expected to move to the Supreme Court for a final determination.

The 150-day limit stipulated in the 1974 trade law remains a looming deadline for the “emergency” solution regardless of the judicial outcome.

Bottom Line

By obtaining a temporary stay from the federal appeals court, the Trump administration has kept its global 10 per cent tariff policy on life support, ensuring that duty collection continues while the legal battle over presidential trade authority intensifies.