Trump downplays tensions with Xi Jinping over Iran war ahead of Beijing visit

Key points

President Donald Trump stated he would have a “long talk” with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the ongoing war in Iran.

Trump expressed “100 per cent” confidence that he can stop Iran’s uranium enrichment and ensure they never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Despite U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms buying Iranian oil, Trump described Xi as having been “relatively good” regarding the naval blockade.

Peace negotiations remain stalled over Iran’s 440 kilogrammes of 60 per cent enriched uranium.

Trump reiterated that the United States would obtain Tehran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium but did not specify the method.

Main Story

President Donald Trump has downplayed potential friction with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning the Iran war as he prepares for a high-profile summit in Beijing.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Trump remarked that he and Xi would have “a long talk” about the conflict, while noting that the Chinese leader has been “relatively good” despite China remaining the primary purchaser of Iranian oil.

This comes as the U.S. Treasury Department continues to impose sanctions on Chinese refineries for unauthorized trade with Tehran. Trump signaled a positive personal rapport with Xi, describing the upcoming trip as “very exciting” and suggesting that “a lot of good things are going to happen.”

The diplomatic landscape remains tense as the war enters its third month. Peace efforts have stalled over the specific handling of Iran’s nuclear program, which includes approximately 440 kilogrammes of uranium enriched to 60 per cent.

During an interview with radio station 77 WABC, Trump expressed absolute certainty in his ability to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

He also stated that the U.S. intended to take possession of Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stocks, though he left the details of such an acquisition open. When asked if Xi’s assistance was needed to resolve the war, Trump maintained that the U.S. did not require help with Iran.

The Issues

China’s status as the most important buyer of Iranian oil provides Tehran with a financial lifeline that complicates the U.S.-led naval blockade.

The presence of 440 kilogrammes of 60 per cent enriched uranium in Iran remains a central technical and security hurdle for any peace agreement.

Ongoing U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies create a recurring point of tension in Washington-Beijing relations despite the friendly tone of the presidency.

What’s Being Said

“I think he’s been relatively good, to be honest with you,” Trump told reporters regarding President Xi Jinping.

“You look at the blockade – no problem. They get a lot of their oil from that area. We’ve had no problem,” Trump added.

Asked if he was convinced he could stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, Trump said: “100 per cent. They’re going to stop.”

Regarding the prospect of Chinese assistance, Trump stated: “I don’t think we need any help with Iran.”

What’s Next

President Trump will depart for Beijing to engage in direct talks with President Xi Jinping on energy trade and regional security.

The U.S. Treasury is expected to monitor Chinese refinery activity for any further violations of unauthorized trade with Iran.

International nuclear observers will wait to see if the summit produces a concrete framework for the transfer or disposal of Iran’s 60 per cent enriched uranium stocks.

Bottom Line

President Trump is banking on personal diplomacy with President Xi to navigate the complexities of Chinese-Iranian oil trade while asserting total confidence in his ability to force the cessation of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.