U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit to Hold in September

The third edition of the U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit, aka USATIGS 2019, will hold from 26 to 28, September in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, organisers have announced.

USATIGS emerged from the erstwhile successful U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness investment Summit (USNAGRIS), and aims to harness and showcase feasible and attractive investment opportunities across the huge U.S.-African Trade axis.

In a message available on the website dedicated for the summit (http://www.usafricatradesummit.com), the organisers said the event would serve as a multi-sector expo that will provide African countries a strong platform and excellent opportunity to exhibit and promote their products and services in the United States.

Themed “Expanding the frontiers of U.S – Africa Trade And Investment”, the summit will also address the constraints and barriers that exist in identifying export markets for African product lines and will be of immense benefit to participants.

“Participants will have the opportunity of networking with representatives of the U.S. Administration, financial power houses, investors and technical partners seeking business opportunities in Africa.”

The 3-day Summit will provide a powerful stage to engage and showcase appropriate technologies, inventions and enormous trade potentials.

According to the organisers, delegates will also be treated to the best of scenic tours Atlanta has to offer, which includes a special golf tournament, tours of CNN headquarters, the Martin Luther King Centre and the Delta Museum.

