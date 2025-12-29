Two Feared Dead In Reported Road Accident Involving Anthony Joshua On Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

Former two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua, has reportedly been involved in a road traffic accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the incident occurred on Tuesday in Makun, a community in Ogun State, with claims that two persons lost their lives. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear as investigations are yet to establish the cause.

According to accounts circulating on social media, the vehicle conveying the Nigerian-born British boxer allegedly collided with another car on the busy highway. The report was first shared by a social media platform, Nigeria Stories, which cited eyewitnesses as saying the crash occurred along the expressway.

However, as at the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from Anthony Joshua, his management team, or relevant law enforcement authorities. Details regarding casualties, injuries, or Joshua’s condition have also not been independently verified.

The reported incident comes shortly after Joshua’s widely publicised heavyweight bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, United States. The fight, which held at the Kaseya Center, was streamed live on Netflix and reportedly attracted an average minute audience of 33 million global Live+1 viewers, according to figures released on December 23, 2025, by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions.

Authorities are expected to provide further clarification as more information becomes available.