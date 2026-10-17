Trump waives proposed tariffs targeting buyers of Russian energy

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump waived key Russia-related sanctions and tariff measures on October 16, according to media reports.

The 2026 US law authorised tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas under specified conditions.

China and India had raised concerns about the potential effects of the legislation on trade and bilateral relations with Washington.

The decision comes amid energy market disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The waiver leaves uncertainty over the future enforcement of US measures targeting Russian energy trade.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has waived key sanctions and tariff measures targeting Russia’s energy trade, leaving the implementation of potential duties on major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas subject to further decisions by his administration.

The waiver, dated October 16, concerns measures authorised under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which was signed into law in September, according to the supplied report.

The legislation authorised tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from major purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, as well as countries continuing to buy Russian energy or helping Moscow circumvent sanctions, subject to the law’s provisions.

Trump invoked national-interest grounds to exempt the affected trade from the measures, leaving their future implementation to his administration.

The decision comes as the United States faces pressure to contain domestic fuel costs amid energy market disruptions associated with the US-Israeli war on Iran. Additional tariffs on countries buying Russian energy could affect trade flows and increase costs for importers, depending on how the measures are implemented.

China and India, two major buyers of Russian oil, had expressed concerns about the legislation. Beijing opposed the extraterritorial application of US jurisdiction, while New Delhi warned that the proposed tariffs could strain relations with Washington.

The waiver also follows a separate arrangement announced by Trump under which Russia agreed to supply diesel to US and global markets, alongside a temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian fuel exports.

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia had agreed to supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel, equivalent to approximately 2.25 million barrels, according to the figures in the supplied report.

The easing of restrictions has drawn criticism from US lawmakers concerned that revenue from Russian energy exports could help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, welcomed the latest waiver, describing it as a historic development that could preserve economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

The decision leaves questions about the future application of US restrictions on Russian energy trade and their potential implications for crude oil flows, refined petroleum supplies and countries dependent on imported energy.

THE ISSUES

The waiver highlights the tension between using trade restrictions to pressure Russia and limiting the risk that additional measures could raise energy costs.

Tariffs on goods from countries purchasing Russian energy could affect trade beyond the immediate oil market. Their actual impact would depend on the products covered, the countries affected, the exemptions granted and whether the measures are implemented.

The decision also raises questions about the consistency of US policy towards Russian energy exports. Easing restrictions to facilitate diesel supplies while retaining the option of imposing tariffs on major buyers creates uncertainty for governments and businesses planning energy purchases.

However, the available information does not establish the full scope of the waiver or whether all measures authorised under the law have been suspended.

WHAT’S NEXT

The next developments to watch are whether the Trump administration provides further details on the exemptions, how it interprets the law’s national-interest provisions and whether additional restrictions are introduced later.

Energy buyers and governments will also monitor changes in US sanctions policy and Russian diesel exports for their potential effects on supply availability, trade relationships and fuel costs.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump’s waiver has reduced the immediate threat of the specified tariff measures taking effect, but it does not resolve uncertainty over future US restrictions on Russian energy trade. The implications will depend on the scope of the exemptions and the administration’s subsequent decisions.