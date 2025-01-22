Trump Unveils $100 Billion AI Infrastructure Project ‘Stargate’ With OpenAI, SoftBank, And Oracle

President Donald Trump announces a major artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure initiative, “Stargate,” in collaboration with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. The joint venture plans to invest at least $100 billion in computing infrastructure, with potential expansion up to $500 billion over four years.

The project focuses on constructing large-scale data centers to provide the necessary computational power for AI advancements. The first phase is already underway, with 10 facilities under construction in Texas.

“This initiative is a bold step toward securing America’s dominance in AI,” says President Trump. The venture aligns with his administration’s strategy to accelerate U.S.-based AI development and strengthen competitiveness against China.

To support the initiative, President Trump rolls back a previous executive order that imposed regulatory oversight on AI applications within the government.

Speaking on Tuesday, he pledges to remove obstacles to data center construction, stating, “We will make the process as smooth as possible.” He also hints at issuing emergency directives allowing Stargate to generate its own power, though specifics remain unclear.

During the briefing, President Trump also addresses the potential sale of TikTok, expressing support for Elon Musk as a potential buyer.

When asked about Musk’s interest in acquiring the platform, Trump responds, “I would be in favor.” He then suggests that Oracle, led by Larry Ellison, could also be a viable contender for the deal. “I have the authority to make a deal,” he adds.

Key Developments in AI Infrastructure

OpenAI actively works on expanding large-scale data centers to support its advanced AI tools, including ChatGPT.

The company presents an economic roadmap to U.S. officials, emphasizing the need for domestic AI infrastructure to protect national security.

Previously, OpenAI relied on Microsoft for data center support but has since partnered with Oracle to expand its capacity.

CEO Sam Altman engages with global investors, including stakeholders from the UAE and Asian semiconductor firms, to secure funding for AI infrastructure projects.

U.S. policymakers express concerns over developing AI technologies abroad, prompting OpenAI to shift its focus toward expanding infrastructure within the United States.

The Stargate project marks a significant move in the AI race, reinforcing America’s leadership in artificial intelligence innovation.