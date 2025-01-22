Treasury Bill Yields Fall Slightly s Demand Rises Before Key Auction

Nigerian Treasury bill yields slipped by 2 basis points to settle at 25% as investors prepared for a ₦530 billion auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Improved liquidity in the banking system spurred demand for fixed-income assets, leading to modest gains in the market.

Investors showed interest in bills maturing between late 2025 and early 2026, although overall trading activity remained subdued. Analysts expect the primary market auction to attract strong participation, given the rising appetite for short-term investments.

Despite the dip in yields, cautious optimism prevails as inflation pressures weigh on real returns. Treasury bills with 65-day and 303-day maturities saw the most significant demand, resulting in slight yield contractions. The market’s focus is now on the CBN auction and its potential impact on short-term yields.