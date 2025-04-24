$TRUMP Memecoin Soars As Trump Announces Dinner With Top Crypto Holders

The value of the $TRUMP cryptocurrency surged sharply on Wednesday following an announcement that former US President Donald Trump will host a dinner for the biggest holders of the coin, according to a statement by the company managing the digital asset.

A promotional message posted on the cryptocurrency’s official site declared, “Get $TRUMP. Have Dinner with President TRUMP!”, confirming plans for an exclusive dinner event.

The $TRUMP memecoin, named after the former president, was introduced in late January—just hours before Trump’s inauguration-related events. Since its launch, 200 million tokens have been released into circulation, with the project’s developers—Fight Fight Fight LLC—projecting the addition of 800 million more tokens over the next three years.

The token’s creators, including Donald Trump himself, retain ownership of all private tokens, which, at present market rates, are estimated to be worth more than $10 billion.

According to the event guidelines released on the website, the company will track and average the top 220 $TRUMP holders between April 23 and May 12. These individuals will be invited to an exclusive dinner on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Additionally, the top 25 holders of the memecoin will receive invitations to a private reception with Trump prior to the dinner. These elite investors will also be given a special tour of the White House, organized by the company.

However, the invitation comes with restrictions. The website specifies that individuals from countries currently under US State Department surveillance—such as China, Russia, and Iran—are ineligible to participate.

Following the announcement, the price of $TRUMP jumped nearly 60%, reversing a significant downward trend that had seen the memecoin fall nearly 90% from its January 19 peak.