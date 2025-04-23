Rep. Oseni Distributes Over 5,000 Bags Of Fertiliser to Boost Farming In Oyo Constituency

In a bold move to combat food insecurity and support agricultural growth, Aderemi Oseni, Member of the House of Representatives for Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, has distributed 5,206 bags of fertiliser to farmers across his constituency.

The distribution exercise, which took place on Tuesday at his constituency office in Ologuneru, Ibadan, was attended by hundreds of farmers and community leaders. Oseni, who also chairs the House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), described the intervention as a vital step toward strengthening local food systems and enhancing national food security.

“Fertiliser is not just a farming input—it’s a tool for transformation. A seed planted today can grow into tomorrow’s harvest of abundance. This programme is designed to empower our farmers, improve productivity, and support the larger goal of economic rebirth under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.” Oseni said. “

Highlighting the impact of rising food costs and economic pressures, the lawmaker reiterated his commitment to promoting initiatives that directly benefit constituents.

“We’re standing firm with our people during these challenging times. This empowerment drive ensures that our farmers have the resources they need to thrive, while helping families stay nourished and supported,” he added.

The fertiliser distribution aligns with President Tinubu’s broader agenda to drive agricultural development and restore economic stability across the country.

“By investing in our farmers, we’re investing in the nation’s future,” Oseni noted. “This is about giving our people the tools to take charge of their destinies and push back against the soaring cost of food.”

Oseni encouraged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity and embrace excellence in their farming practices, while promising to continue advocating for better infrastructure, policies, and quality of life for the people of Ibarapa and Ido.

“This is more than a promise—it’s a pledge from the heart,” he said.

The event drew attendance from dignitaries including Mojeed Olaoya, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo South Senatorial District; the Onido of Idoland, Oba Muritala Babalola; representatives of Christian and Muslim communities; farmers’ associations; student groups; and youth organisations.

Grateful beneficiaries lauded the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful in improving their farming output and livelihoods.