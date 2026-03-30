Brent Crude nears $115 as Trump threatens Iranian oil assets

Key Points

International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.07% to $114.90 per barrel on Monday, marking a record 55% increase for the month of March.

President Donald Trump warned he would “completely obliterate” Iran’s oil wells and Kharg Island if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched missile strikes at Israel, further heightening the risk to global energy infrastructure.

Trump likened potential U.S. control of Iranian oil to the “Venezuela model,” suggesting a long-term presence to secure energy assets.

Main Story

President Trump’s rhetoric on Truth Social and in recent interviews has shifted from containment to asset seizure, explicitly targeting Kharg Island—the terminal responsible for nearly 90% of Iran’s exports. The volatility is compounded by a multi-front regional war. While the U.S. and Israel maintain pressure on Tehran, the Houthi missile strikes on Israel have signaled that the “Red Sea Corridor” remains a primary theater of instability. Investors are now pricing in a “Geopolitical Risk Premium” that assumes the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most important oil chokepoint—could remain contested for the foreseeable future. This has pushed WTI crude above the psychological $100 mark for the first time this cycle.

The Issue

The primary challenge for the global economy is the “Energy Inflation Trap.” With Brent nearing $115, the cost of transportation and manufacturing is skyrocketing, creating an “Inflationary Feedback Loop.” This “Supply Shock” is particularly dangerous because it coincides with low global inventories. To resolve this, the U.S. is attempting a “Direct Leverage Strategy”—threatening to destroy the very assets it wishes to “take”—in hopes of forcing a diplomatic surrender before the 2026 summer driving season begins.

What’s Being Said

“Brent crude has soared more than 55% in March , putting the benchmark on track for its steepest monthly rise on record,” reported market analysts on Monday.

, putting the benchmark on track for its steepest monthly rise on record,” reported market analysts on Monday. “My preferred option in Iran would be to ‘take the oil,’ likening it to U.S. actions in Venezuela,” stated President Donald Trump in a Financial Times interview.

likening it to U.S. actions in Venezuela,” stated President Donald Trump in a Financial Times interview. “The conflict has entered its fifth week , with attacks spreading across the region, heightening risks to energy infrastructure,” noted industry experts.

, with attacks spreading across the region, heightening risks to energy infrastructure,” noted industry experts. “WTI futures traded 1.37% higher at $101.01,” confirmed commodity exchange data.

What’s Next

In the coming days, all eyes are on the OPEC+ emergency meeting, where members will decide whether to release additional reserves to cool the market. Domestically, the U.S. may announce a further release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if Brent crosses the $120 threshold. Meanwhile, military analysts are monitoring the Houthi launch sites in Yemen; a retaliatory strike by the U.S.-led coalition could cause another immediate 3-5% spike in prices. For consumers, this likely means a sharp increase in petrol and aviation fuel prices by the first week of April.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that oil is now a weapon of war. By threatening to “obliterate” Iranian wells, Trump has removed the ceiling on crude prices. For the global market, the question is no longer if prices will rise, but whether the world’s most critical oil infrastructure can survive the week without a direct, catastrophic hit.