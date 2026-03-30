Oil and gas capital inflows triple to $17.98 million in 2025

KEY POINTS

Capital Importation: Nigeria’s hydrocarbon sector saw a massive leap in foreign investment, rising from $5.12 million in 2024 to $17.98 million in 2025.

Gas Sector Surge: Gas export earnings grew by 21%, reaching $10.51 billion, underscoring gas as a primary driver of foreign exchange.

Non-Oil Growth: Exports outside the oil sector jumped from N9.09 trillion to N12.36 trillion, led by agriculture and solid minerals.

Master Plan 2026: NNPCL has unveiled a roadmap targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production and a $60 billion investment goal.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s energy sector is showing early signs of a structural “thaw” after years of regulatory and security-induced stagnation.

According to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, capital inflows into the oil and gas industry more than tripled year-on-year.

While the $17.98 million figure remains modest compared to the industry’s historical peaks, the 250% increase signals a renewed “wait-and-see” optimism among global investors following recent fiscal reforms.

The real star of the 2025 fiscal year was the gas sector. With earnings hitting $10.51 billion, gas is no longer just a “byproduct” of oil but a standalone economic pillar.

This shift aligns with the NNPCL’s aggressive Gas Master Plan 2026, which seeks to nearly triple the nation’s gas reserves from 210 trillion to 600 trillion cubic feet.

By focusing on midstream infrastructure and industrial gas utilization, the government aims to decouple Nigeria’s FX stability from the volatile global crude oil market.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge remains the “Potential-Performance Gap.” Despite the tripling of inflows, $17.98 million is a “drop in the ocean” compared to the $60 billion investment mandate set by the NNPCL. This “Investment Deficit” is driven by lingering concerns over pipeline security and the high cost of capital.

To resolve this, the government is leaning on the 2023 Electricity Act and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to create “ring-fenced” investment zones where regulatory clarity is guaranteed, hoping to move the sector from “early recovery” to “full-scale industrialization.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Oil and gas inflows more than tripled year-on-year… suggesting early signs of recovery,” reported the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) .

. “We are working on a mandate to attract about $60 billion in investments into the gas sector,” stated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) .

. “Gas export earnings climbed by 21%… highlighting the growing contribution of gas to foreign exchange reserves,” noted Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) analysts.

analysts. “Non-oil exports rose to N12.36 trillion… highlighting stronger performance outside the oil sector,” the NBS report added.

WHAT’S NEXT

In the coming months, the NNPCL is expected to sign the first batch of Project Development Agreements (PDAs) under the Gas Master Plan 2026. Investors will be watching for the rollout of the $10 billion NLNG Train 8 final investment decision (FID) as a litmus test for the sector’s health. Additionally, the Ministry of Solid Minerals is expected to release a similar “Master Plan” following the N12.36 trillion non-oil export peak, aiming to formalize artisanal mining and further diversify the FX base.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is finally moving from “Crude” to “Carbon-Lite.” The tripling of oil and gas inflows, combined with a 21% jump in gas revenue, suggests that the “Gas-to-Prosperity” narrative is finally gaining financial traction. For the average Nigerian, the success of the 2026 Master Plan will be measured by whether this $17.98 million “spark” can ignite a broader industrial fire that lowers the cost of energy nationwide.