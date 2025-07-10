Trump Hosts African Leaders As They Push For Investment In Resource Development

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday hosted the presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal at the White House, as the leaders sought American support to develop their countries’ natural resources and attract investment.

During a lunch at the State Dining Room, Trump described the visiting nations as “very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, great oil deposits, and wonderful people.” He hinted that the five countries were unlikely to face U.S. tariffs and noted recent progress in African peace efforts, including a recent agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed at the White House.

At the meeting, Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema emphasized his country’s openness to investment, noting Gabon’s desire to process its raw minerals locally to create more value. “We are not poor countries. We are rich in raw materials, but we need partners to support us with win-win partnerships,” Nguema said.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye highlighted tourism and investment opportunities in his country, even jokingly inviting Trump to showcase his golf skills on a planned course just six hours from New York.

The meeting comes amid U.S. efforts to reassert economic ties with Africa, where China has expanded its influence in recent years. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced that it would provide project funding for the Banio Potash Mine in Mayumba, Gabon, aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on imports. “DFC’s efforts not only benefit the countries where they invest but also advance U.S. economic interests by opening new markets and strengthening trade relationships,” said Conor Coleman, DFC’s head of investments.

Though the five nations represent a small portion of U.S.-Africa trade, they hold significant untapped natural resources. Senegal and Mauritania also serve as key transit and origin points in migration routes, while Guinea-Bissau continues to grapple with drug trafficking—issues that remain on Washington’s radar.

Trump is expected to announce dates for a broader summit with African leaders, potentially in September during the United Nations General Assembly, as part of efforts to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations.