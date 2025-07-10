Billing Errors, Faulty Meters Push Electricity Complaints To 254,000

Electricity distribution companies across Nigeria received 254,404 customer complaints in the first quarter of 2025, driven largely by faulty meters, inaccurate billing, and erratic power supply, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The figure marks a 7.7% decline from the 275,681 complaints recorded in the previous quarter. However, issues around metering (42.8%), billing (12.3%), and service interruptions (7.7%) dominated customer grievances, collectively accounting for nearly 63% of all complaints lodged between January and March.

Port Harcourt DisCo recorded the highest number of complaints, with 57,843 cases—nearly 23% of the total—while Yola DisCo received the fewest at 2,495. Other high-volume DisCos included Ibadan (42,393), Eko (36,780), and Ikeja (25,555). Notably, Abuja DisCo saw a sharp decline in complaints, dropping 74% from the previous quarter to 6,225 cases.

While six DisCos reported reductions in customer complaints, others saw sharp increases. Kano DisCo experienced an 86% surge in complaints, rising from 17,328 to 32,251, driven mainly by metering issues, which accounted for 25,988 of its complaints—the second-highest in this category nationwide, following Eko DisCo’s 17,972.

NERC disclosed that billing-related complaints led to customer refunds totaling ₦32.2 billion in the first quarter, reflecting the commission’s push for accountability and consumer protection within the power sector.

Port Harcourt DisCo also topped the billing complaints chart with 5,260 cases while leading in the “Others” category with 28,959 cases, suggesting persistent unresolved issues. Voltage issues, disconnections, load shedding, and delays also featured among customer concerns during the period.

Despite the high volume of complaints, DisCos collectively raked in ₦553.63 billion in revenue in Q1, even as consumers grappled with poor supply reliability, billing inefficiencies, and persistent outages.

NERC stated it would continue strengthening enforcement mechanisms and customer service protocols across all 11 DisCos to accelerate complaint resolution and reduce recurring issues, noting that real-time responsiveness to customer feedback is critical to restoring public trust in the power sector.