Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire As Iran Responds With Caution

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire following nearly two weeks of intense hostilities between the two countries.

Posting on his platform, Truth Social, on Monday evening, Trump declared that both nations had committed to a “complete and total ceasefire” expected to take effect at midnight local time. He praised both sides for what he called the “stamina, courage, and intelligence” to end the conflict.

“Congratulations to everyone!” Trump wrote. “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire. Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire.”

Trump stated that the ceasefire would take effect “in approximately six hours,” with both countries given time to wind down their military operations. He added that by the 24th hour, an official end to what he called “the 12-Day War” would be celebrated globally.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from either Israel or Iran regarding the terms of such a deal.

Iran Pushes Back on Announcement

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, pushed back against Trump’s claims, stating that there was no formal agreement yet.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi said in a statement early Tuesday. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

He further emphasized that Iranian military operations had continued “until the very last minute, at 4 a.m.” in response to Israeli attacks.

Uncertainty Lingers Despite U.S. Mediation

While Trump framed the announcement as a major diplomatic breakthrough, the lack of immediate confirmation from either party and Iran’s cautious language suggest uncertainty around the actual implementation of the ceasefire.

The conflict, which escalated rapidly over the past 12 days, has raised fears of broader regional destabilization. Trump concluded his statement by saying, “This is a war that could have gone on for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will.”