Troops repel midnight attack in Yobe, kill 24 insurgents

Key points

Operation Hadin Kai troops repel insurgent attack in Yobe.

24 attackers killed during three-hour gun battle.

Weapons recovered; two soldiers injured, armoured vehicle damaged.

Main story

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled a midnight attack by insurgents on a military formation in Kukareta, Yobe State, killing 24 of the attackers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and lasted for about three hours before the troops overpowered the insurgents.

Confirming the development, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, said the assault began shortly after midnight and ended around 3am.

He noted that the attack was met with a swift and coordinated response by troops, who executed a combined offensive and defensive strategy to contain the situation.

According to Uba, the insurgents were forced into a disorderly retreat after suffering significant casualties during the engagement.

“During the engagement, troops inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, with 24 terrorists neutralised so far,” he said.

Troops also recovered several weapons from the scene, including multiple rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade tubes, mortar equipment, and hand grenades.

The military disclosed that two soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter but have since been stabilised.

An armoured tank was also damaged in the course of the firefight.

What’s next

Uba said troops have launched follow-up operations to pursue fleeing insurgents and recover additional equipment.

He added that the military remains committed to sustaining offensive operations against insurgent groups in the North-East.

Bottom line

The successful defence of the Kukareta position highlights ongoing military efforts to counter insurgency in Yobe State, even as security forces continue operations to track and neutralise fleeing attackers.