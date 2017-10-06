TRAVEL JOB | Tidings Consult Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

Tidings Consult Limited, a fast growing IATA Travel bureau based in Lagos, requires the services of highly resourceful, self-driven and competent graduates for the following vacant positions below:
CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY
Tidings Consult Limited, a fast growing IATA Travel bureau based in Lagos, requires the services of highly resourceful, self-driven and competent graduates for the following vacant positions below:
CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY
World food prices surged slightly in September from