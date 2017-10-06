TRAVEL JOB | Tidings Consult Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

TRAVEL JOB | Tidings Consult Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

- October 6, 2017
- in JOBS
67
0

Tidings Consult Limited, a fast growing IATA Travel bureau based in Lagos, requires the services of highly resourceful, self-driven and competent graduates for the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

World Food Prices Soar By 0.8% in September

World food prices surged slightly in September from