TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS JOB | Entry-level Customer Care Representative at Protaxi Nigeria

Protaxi is an e-booking app that provides affordable rides by the click of a button within Lagos State.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Customer Care Representative

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Do you have the ability to provide excellent Customer service to all clients?

Are you willing to make external calls daily to potential and existing clients?

If you are a people person and have a passion for sales, you are just what we are looking for.

Responsibilities

Call existing and potential clients daily to promote service and provide information.

Follow up with customer bookings and drivers daily via phone calls.

Respond to email and phone inquiries efficiently and politely.

Increase and update phone number contacts list daily.

Follow up and resolve customer complains.

Bulk SMS content generation and WhatsApp broadcasting.

Update new and existing customer information.

Identify and escalate priority issues.

Follow up with customer satisfaction when necessary.

Represent company at events.

Communicate information and feedbacks to all departments.

Prepare weekly report on mobile marketing activities.

Requirements

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

People person, friendly and respectful.

Ability to convince people and make sales.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Good knowledge of Microsoft office.

Good Team player.

Minimum Qualifications:

A B.Sc, HND or OND.

1-2 years experience in sales, call center or customer care is desired.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:customersupport@protaxi.ng