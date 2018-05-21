TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS JOB | Entry-level Customer Care Representative at Protaxi Nigeria

Protaxi is an e-booking app that provides affordable rides by the click of a button within Lagos State.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Customer Care Representative

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Do you have the ability to provide excellent Customer service to all clients?
  • Are you willing to make external calls daily to potential and existing clients?
  • If you are a people person and have a passion for sales, you are just what we are looking for.

Responsibilities

  • Call existing and potential clients daily to promote service and provide information.
  • Follow up with customer bookings and drivers daily via phone calls.
  • Respond to email and phone inquiries efficiently and politely.
  • Increase and update phone number contacts list daily.
  • Follow up and resolve customer complains.
  • Bulk SMS content generation and WhatsApp broadcasting.
  • Update new and existing customer information.
  • Identify and escalate priority issues.
  • Follow up with customer satisfaction when necessary.
  • Represent company at events.
  • Communicate information and feedbacks to all departments.
  • Prepare weekly report on mobile marketing activities.

Requirements

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills.
  • People person, friendly and respectful.
  • Ability to convince people and make sales.
  • Excellent problem solving skills.
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft office.
  • Good Team player.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • A B.Sc, HND or OND.
  • 1-2 years experience in sales, call center or customer care is desired.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:customersupport@protaxi.ng

