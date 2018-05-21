TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS JOB | Entry-level Customer Care Representative at Protaxi Nigeria

Protaxi is an e-booking app that provides affordable rides by the click of a button within Lagos State.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Care Representative
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Do you have the ability to provide excellent Customer service to all clients?
- Are you willing to make external calls daily to potential and existing clients?
- If you are a people person and have a passion for sales, you are just what we are looking for.
Responsibilities
- Call existing and potential clients daily to promote service and provide information.
- Follow up with customer bookings and drivers daily via phone calls.
- Respond to email and phone inquiries efficiently and politely.
- Increase and update phone number contacts list daily.
- Follow up and resolve customer complains.
- Bulk SMS content generation and WhatsApp broadcasting.
- Update new and existing customer information.
- Identify and escalate priority issues.
- Follow up with customer satisfaction when necessary.
- Represent company at events.
- Communicate information and feedbacks to all departments.
- Prepare weekly report on mobile marketing activities.
Requirements
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- People person, friendly and respectful.
- Ability to convince people and make sales.
- Excellent problem solving skills.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft office.
- Good Team player.
Minimum Qualifications:
- A B.Sc, HND or OND.
- 1-2 years experience in sales, call center or customer care is desired.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:customersupport@protaxi.ng